Good Friday remains one of the most solemn and emotionally charged days in the Christian calendar, a moment that invites reflection, silence, and, for many, a return to the story at the heart of the faith. In recent years, that reflection has increasingly taken place not only in churches, but also on screens, where filmmakers have revisited the final hours of Jesus Christ through different lenses, from raw realism to poetic reinterpretation.

Cinema has long played a role in shaping how audiences connect with the Passion narrative. From traditional, reverent portrayals to more modern, character-driven stories, these films offer viewers a way to engage with themes of sacrifice, redemption, and faith in a language that feels immediate and personal. For some, it is about reliving a familiar story. For others, it is about discovering it from a new perspective.

Whether you are looking for a deeply spiritual experience, a historical retelling, or a contemporary take that challenges expectations, Good Friday has become a moment for intentional viewing. These five films, ranging from iconic classics to newer interpretations, offer a powerful starting point for anyone seeking meaning, reflection, or simply a different kind of movie night.

The Best Movies to Watch on Good Friday

The Passion of the Christ (2004) Mel Gibson's intense depiction of Jesus' final hours remains one of the most widely watched Good Friday films. It is graphic, emotional, and deeply centered on sacrifice, suffering, and faith.

Risen (2016) A modern biblical drama with a mystery twist, Risen follows a Roman tribune investigating what happened after the crucifixion. It is a strong pick for readers who want a faith-based film with a more contemporary pace.

Mary Magdalene (2018) Rooney Mara leads this quieter, more reflective retelling of the Gospel story through Mary Magdalene's perspective. It is ideal for a Good Friday audience looking for something spiritual, intimate, and modern.

The Book of Clarence (2024) This is the wildcard of the list, an unconventional film set during the time of Jesus that mixes comedy, doubt, spectacle, and redemption. It is the most contemporary option for readers who want a Good Friday-adjacent watch.

Son of God (2014) A more traditional and accessible retelling of Jesus' life, crucifixion, and resurrection, Son of God works well for family viewing and for readers who want a reverent, straightforward Good Friday pick.