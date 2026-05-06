The Premios PLATINO XCARET are adding a major musical lineup to their 13th edition, with Camilo, Manuel Carrasco and María Becerra set to perform live during the May 9 ceremony at the Gran Tlachco Theater in Xcaret Park, in Mexico's Riviera Maya.

The gala, one of the most visible international showcases for film and television in Spanish and Portuguese, will bring together productions from 14 Ibero-American countries. The official finalist list includes 30 films and 19 series competing for the awards, according to the Premios PLATINO organization.

This year's film race is led by Belén, directed by Argentina's Dolores Fonzi, and Spain's Los domingos, directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa. Both films earned 11 nominations. They are followed by Brazil's O agente secreto, from Kleber Mendonça Filho, with eight nominations, and Spain's Sirât, directed by Oliver Laxe, with seven.

In television, Argentina's El Eternauta, created by Bruno Stagnaro, leads the series categories with 13 nominations. Spain's Anatomía de un instante, from Rafael Cobos, José Manuel Lorenzo, Fran Araújo and Alberto Rodríguez, follows with 12.

The nominees for best Ibero-American fiction film are Aún es de noche en Caracas, Belén, Los domingos, O agente secreto and Sirât. The best director category includes Alauda Ruiz de Azúa for Los domingos, Dolores Fonzi for Belén, Kleber Mendonça Filho for O agente secreto and Oliver Laxe for Sirât.

The ceremony will also feature performances by Tony Grox & Lucycalys, winners of Benidorm Fest 2026, whose work blends electronic music, pop and flamenco roots. The addition of Camilo, Carrasco and Becerra gives the night a cross-border pop dimension, with Colombia, Spain and Argentina represented onstage.

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Several winners have already been announced ahead of the main gala. Álvaro Cervantes won supporting actor for Sorda, while Camila Pláate won supporting actress for Belén. César Troncoso and Andrea Pietra also won supporting acting awards in the miniseries or teleseries categories for El Eternauta.

The Premios PLATINO XCARET return to Riviera Maya after Madrid hosted the previous edition. The awards are set to alternate annually between Madrid and Quintana Roo through 2027, a move designed to strengthen the international visibility of Ibero-American cinema and television.