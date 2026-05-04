Colombian president Gustavo Petro said that ending the U.S. embargo on Cuba could trigger political changes on the island, while warning that those shifts might not align with expectations among Cuban exiles in the United States.

His remarks, posted on X, came amid escalating tensions between Washington and Havana and followed earlier exchanges with Cuban and U.S. officials.

"Lift the blockade and you will see political changes," Petro wrote, adding that such changes could be "perhaps not as the current system in Cuba wants, but perhaps not as some Miami Cubans want either." He attributed economic hardship on the island to what he described as a "criminal blockade," arguing that shortages and poverty stem from decades of U.S. policy rather than internal governance.

Dejen de hablar carteta: en Cuba hay hambre y pobreza que mitigan con educación y salud porque hay un bloqueo criminal desde hace décadas.



Desbloqueen Cuba y veran cambios políticos, quizás no como quiere el actual sistema de Cuba, pero quizás tampoco como lo quieren algunos… https://t.co/0IoWLvVlHJ — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) May 3, 2026

The post directly responded to statements by Donald Trump over the weekend, who said the United States could "take Cuba almost immediately" after concluding operations in Iran. Petro warned that any military intervention would "ignite political violence throughout Latin America" and undermine democratic stability in the region.

Petro's comments also followed a previous message he posted on Friday rejecting a potential U.S. military action against Cuba. "I do not agree with a military aggression against Cuba because that is an aggression against Latin America," Petro wrote at the time, reiterating that "the Caribbean is a zone of peace" and that Cubans alone should determine their country's future.

No estoy de acuerdo con una agresión militar a Cuba porque eso es una agresión militar a Latinoamérica.



Dijimos que el Caribe es una zona de paz y eso debe respetarse.



Son los cubanos y cubanas los únicos dueños de su país.



El continente americano vivirá en paz si nadie… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) May 2, 2026

That position drew a response from Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel, who publicly thanked Petro and echoed his stance. "We share the conviction that an attack on Cuba is an attack on Latin America," Díaz-Canel wrote on X, aligning Havana's position with Bogotá's calls for regional sovereignty.

Gracias Presidente @petrogustavo. Hago nuestras sus palabras sobre el derecho de nuestra heroica región a seguir siendo #ZonaDePaz.



Compartimos igualmente la convicción de que un ataque a #Cuba es un ataque a Latinoamérica. Así es desde los tiempos de José Martí y su empeño en… https://t.co/Ez3kSX4MqW — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 3, 2026

The exchange unfolded against a backdrop of increased pressure from Washington. Since January, the U.S. has expanded sanctions on Cuba and tightened restrictions on energy imports, measures that have exacerbated an ongoing economic crisis marked by prolonged power outages and supply shortages.

Petro's stance on Friday prompted criticism from Republican Congressman Carlos Giménez, who accused the Colombian president of aligning with leftist governments in the region and suggesting his remarks could affect bilateral relations. Giménez also claimed that "Petro is preparing to flee to Cuba after the electoral defeat the Colombian people will deliver in the upcoming elections."

🚨Petro está preparando huir a #Cuba luego de la paliza electoral que el pueblo colombiano le dará en las elecciones que se aproximan.



La izquierda seguirá llevando a #Colombia por el camino de los regímenes socialistas, anti-americanos de la región. https://t.co/NNUVJVy6j3 — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) May 3, 2026