The mystery surrounding the death of Barry Christian, a Republican candidate for the Oklahoma state Senate, shifted Friday from the politics of a missing candidate to the painstaking work of crime scene investigators trying to answer a more urgent question: what happened inside, or around, the gray Ram truck where his body was found in a remote wildlife area near Erick.

"At this time, the circumstances surrounding Mr. Christian's death remain under investigation," campaign spokeswoman Vivienne Hasenbeck said in a statement. "Authorities have not yet released additional details pending notification of all family members and further examination."

Christian, 54, was found dead Thursday, April 30, inside his vehicle at the Sandy Sanders Wildlife Management Area in western Oklahoma, two days after he was last seen in Sayre and one day after he was reported missing for failing to attend a scheduled meeting, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and local reports.

My prayers are with the loved ones of Barry Christian, as they process his sudden passing. May God comfort those who are grieving at this time. https://t.co/v6S22e5kt8 — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (@Okla_OAG) May 1, 2026

The Barry Christian investigation

The location itself has become a central part of the case. OSBI officials said Beckham County deputies located Christian's vehicle around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. It was not parked in a neighborhood, outside a business, or near a campaign stop. It was in rugged terrain, near a ravine, in a wildlife management area off Highway 30, south of Erick.

"The vehicle we found matches the description of Mr. Christian," OSBI spokesperson Hunter McKee told KOCO, as investigators worked around the pickup and the difficult terrain surrounding it. McKee also said officials were working with the wildlife reserve to get better access because of where the vehicle was found.

Oklahoma State Senate candidate Barry Christian found dead after being reported missing.



The 54-year-old Republican launched his bid for the Oklahoma Senate last year and received an endorsement from his friend Kid Rock.



Just days before he went missing, Christian attended the… pic.twitter.com/S9wHxjccST — распад и неуважение (@VictorKvert2008) May 1, 2026

Crime scene technicians and OSBI special agents processed the vehicle and the area around it, according to authorities. Investigators found a body inside the truck, later positively identified as Christian. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to determine the cause and manner of death.

As of Friday, officials had not publicly released a cause of death.

They also had not announced whether they suspect foul play, an accident, a medical emergency or another scenario.

Christian's death stunned the political community in western Oklahoma. He was running for Senate District 38 and was one of three Republican candidates in the race.

Family members asked for privacy and dignity as the investigation continues. Christian's daughter Brooklyn described him as a father who wanted to protect and provide for his family.

"Please pray for our family and friends. Our world is upside down right now," said his daughter Brooklyn. "We are still not sure of everything that happened, so please act with grace and treat my dad's legacy with dignity.

Fellow candidate Joe Buchanan also expressed condolences, saying he and his wife were devastated by the news.