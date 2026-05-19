The arrest of a politically connected Bahamian trafficker in Florida has intensified scrutiny of alleged ties between cocaine smuggling networks and officials in The Bahamas, reviving questions raised by a sweeping 2024 U.S. federal indictment that implicated members of the country's police, military and political establishment.

Jonathan Eric Gardiner, a previously convicted Bahamian drug trafficker known as "Player," appeared in federal court in Orlando on Friday after being charged in the Southern District of New York with conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States.

His arrest followed a plane crash last week off the Florida coast, where U.S. Air Force personnel rescued Gardiner and 10 others from a Beechcraft 300 aircraft traveling from Marsh Harbor to Freeport. According to a deposition filed by DEA Special Agent Michael Coleman and reported by The Miami Herald, Gardiner was carrying roughly $30,000 in Bahamian currency at the time.

Federal prosecutors say Gardiner's case is connected to a broader DEA investigation into Colombian cocaine shipments routed through The Bahamas and into South Florida using corrupt officials and remote island airstrips. Coleman said Gardiner had been under surveillance as part of an inquiry into trafficking organizations allegedly protected by Bahamian government connections.

The case appears linked to a November 2024 federal indictment in New York charging 13 people, including Royal Bahamas Police Force officers, a Royal Bahamas Defense Force petty officer and Colombian national Luis Fernando Orozco-Toro.

Prosecutors alleged that "drug traffickers have smuggled tons of cocaine through The Bahamas into the United States, with the support and protection of corrupt Bahamian government officials."

According to Coleman's deposition, Orozco-Toro told a DEA confidential source in September 2024 that Gardiner was "putting up government buildings" while trying to avoid law enforcement scrutiny.

Prosecutors also alleged that a high-ranking Bahamian politician met with individuals believed to represent a cartel inside the Bahamian Parliament building in October 2024 to discuss a cocaine shipment valued at approximately $30 million.The individuals were actually DEA informants posing as traffickers.

The 2024 indictment triggered political turmoil in Nassau, including the resignation of Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander, though he was not accused of wrongdoing. Prime Minister Philip Davis later acknowledged concerns about corruption within security institutions and pledged reforms.

Gardiner was previously convicted in Florida on narcotics and money laundering charges in 2006 and deported to The Bahamas in 2014 after serving prison time. According to the DEA affidavit, investigators believe he later used government-linked construction businesses and private aircraft to facilitate trafficking operations between The Bahamas, Florida and Georgia.