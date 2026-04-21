Former California controller Betty Yee has exited the race for governor, dealing another blow to an already fractured Democratic field and intensifying concerns that the party could split its vote in the state's unusual "top-two" primary system.

Yee's departure follows the earlier exit of Eric Swalwell, leaving roughly six major Democratic contenders still actively competing, according to multiple reports.

That remaining group includes some of the party's most recognizable names in California politics. Among them are Katie Porter, Tom Steyer, Xavier Becerra, Antonio Villaraigosa, Tony Thurmond, and Matt Mahan.

Despite California's deep-blue reputation, the Democratic field remains unusually crowded and, more importantly, wide open. No candidate has consolidated support, and polling has shown no clear frontrunner, with several candidates clustered in the low double digits.

At the moment, the leading Democrats appear to be Porter and Steyer, with Becerra emerging as a serious contender after qualifying for key debates and polling near the top tier. Their campaigns are now expected to compete for support that had been fragmented across a larger field, including voters who may have previously leaned toward Yee or Swalwell.

Still, the bigger story is not just who is leading, but the risk Democrats face as a group. California's primary system sends the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, to the general election. With multiple Democrats splitting the vote, party officials have openly warned of a scenario where two Republicans advance, effectively locking Democrats out of the November ballot.

On the Republican side, the field is far more consolidated. The two dominant candidates are Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco. Both have polled competitively, and Hilton, in particular, has gained momentum after receiving backing from President Donald Trump.

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Recent polling snapshots show Hilton leading the field, followed closely by Bianco and Steyer, with Porter and Becerra not far behind and a significant portion of voters still undecided.

Yee's exit may slightly ease Democratic fears about vote splitting, but it does not eliminate them. Her campaign had struggled with fundraising and polling, but her departure underscores a broader problem for the party, a lack of a unifying candidate in a state where Democrats typically dominate.

With mail-in voting set to begin soon and the June primary approaching, the race remains volatile. What once looked like a safe Democratic hold has turned into one of the most unpredictable gubernatorial contests in the country, where the real battle may be less about ideology and policy and more about who survives the crowded field long enough to make it onto the final ballot.