Rep. Eric Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor on Sunday, abruptly ending a bid that had been gaining traction after a wave of sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations triggered a fast-moving political backlash inside the Democratic Party. However, his future in the House of Representatives is still unknown, particularly after more than 50 former staffers asked for his resignation.

In a statement posted on X, Swalwell wrote, "I am suspending my campaign forGovernor," adding that he was "deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment" in his past and would fight what he called "serious, false allegations."

I am suspending my campaign for Governor.



To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past.



I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 13, 2026

The decision came just two days after allegations from a woman who had previously worked in Swalwell's district office became public. According to AP reports, the woman accused Swalwell of sexually assaulting her twice, once in 2019 and again in 2024, and said she was too intoxicated in both instances to consent. AP said it had not independently verified her account or identity.

CNN said it had spoken to a total of four women who made separate sexual misconduct allegations against the congressman.

One part of the controversy has already moved into the criminal justice system. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said it is investigating the alleged 2024 incident, which reportedly took place in New York. That announcement raised the stakes considerably for Swalwell, who had initially tried to stay in the race and publicly denied the accusations before reversing course Sunday.

Swalwell has forcefully denied the claims. In an earlier video statement, he said the allegations were "flat false" and "absolutely false," insisting they "did not happen." Still, his own language also pointed to personal conduct issues that may have complicated his defense in the eyes of allies. In both his Friday and Sunday statements, he apologized to his wife and referred to "mistakes in judgment," without explaining exactly what those mistakes were.

The political fallout was immediate and severe.

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Democratic allies, labor unions, and fellow candidates moved quickly to distance themselves from Swalwell after the allegations became public. Prominent Democrats, including Adam Schiff and Jimmy Gomez, pulled support, while House Democratic leaders and other elected officials called for an investigation and urged him to leave the governor's race. Reuters reported that Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, and Eugene Vindman were among those who said Swalwell should also resign from Congress.

The pressure did not stop there. More than 50 former staffers signed an open letter calling on him to resign from Congress as well as end his gubernatorial campaign, describing the allegations as serious and credible. Some lawmakers have even said they would support expelling him from the House if he does not step aside voluntarily.

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna planned to move to start that process, though expulsion would require a two-thirds vote in the House.

There is also a second federal issue hanging over Swalwell. Late on Sunday, the DHS confirmed that it was investigating, allegations involving the employment of a Brazilian nanny. That matter is separate from the sexual assault allegations, but it adds to the legal and political turmoil surrounding the congressman.

USCIS has been collecting information on the allegations involving Congressman Eric Swalwell hiring of a Brazilian national as a nanny without lawful work authorization.@USCIS has referred this matter to DHS law enforcement for investigation.



No one is above the law, including… https://t.co/yFE4DeI3aC — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 12, 2026

Even with the campaign suspended, Swalwell's name is expected to remain on the ballot. ABC7 Los Angeles, citing the California Democratic Party, reported that the deadline to remove his name from the primary ballot has already passed. That means voters could still see him listed even though he has ended active campaigning. The California primary is set for June 2, and the state's top-two system sends the two highest vote-getters to the general election regardless of party.

For now, Swalwell has stepped out of the governor's race, but not out of danger. His campaign may be over, yet the investigations, the calls for resignation, and the fight over his future in Congress are only intensifying.