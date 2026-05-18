The United States and Nigeria carried out new joint strikes against Islamic State militants in northeastern Nigeria over the weekend, underscoring an expanding U.S. military role in West Africa as Washington deepens security cooperation with Abuja amid worsening regional instability.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said Monday that the strikes targeted ISIS-linked fighters in Borno State on Sunday, while Nigeria's military said more than 20 militants were killed near the town of Metele, close to the borders with Niger and Chad. The operation followed the reported killing days earlier of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described by Nigerian and U.S. officials as a senior Islamic State figure and the group's second-in-command globally.

AFRICOM said intelligence confirmed the targets were ISIS militants and that no U.S. or Nigerian personnel were harmed. Nigerian military spokesperson Samaila Uba said operations "in close coordination" with the United States would continue to "disrupt terrorist networks" and deny militants safe haven, as The Associated Press reports.

The strikes mark a further evolution in a security partnership that has expanded significantly since late 2025. Earlier this year, Washington deployed hundreds of troops to Nigeria in what officials initially described as an advisory and training mission. Analysts cited by the Associated Press said the latest operations suggest U.S. involvement has moved beyond support roles into direct operational coordination.

The growing military cooperation comes as the Trump administration has increased pressure on Nigeria over insecurity and attacks linked to jihadist groups. In November, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon was "working aggressively with Nigeria" to combat Islamist violence, while President Donald Trump warned that the United States could intervene more forcefully if Nigerian authorities failed to contain armed groups.

Rights groups, however, have raised concerns about Nigeria's increasing reliance on air power. Last week, Amnesty International accused the Nigerian military of killing more than 100 civilians in an airstrike on Tumfa market in Zamfara State while targeting militants.

The organization said military aircraft bombed the market "without warning" while it was crowded with civilians and called for an independent investigation into what it described as "reckless attacks on civilians," while Nigeria's military has denied wrongdoing.

ZAMFARA: Tumfa Market Air Strike Must Be Investigated



Nigeria’s increasingly appalling lack of transparency over civilian deaths as a result of reckless military air strikes means that when violations occur, the victims and their families have no effective access to redress or… — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) May 12, 2026

The renewed operations also come as Islamist violence across West Africa reaches record levels. According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, Islamic State activity in Africa hit a record high during the first quarter of 2026, with the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin emerging as major centers of militant activity following coups and the weakening of Western military partnerships elsewhere in the region.