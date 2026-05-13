Spanish soccer giants FC Barcelona secured their 29th La Liga title over the weekend in the sweetest possible way, beating archrivals Real Madrid 2-0 at home.

The following day, the Catalan club paraded through the streets of Barcelona to celebrate, where Spanish young superstar Lamine Yamal waved a Palestinian flag, a gesture that drew both global support and criticism over political expression by athletes.

Lamine Yamal shows solidarity with Palestine during FC Barcelona’s title celebrations. pic.twitter.com/W52qUuYEMT — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 12, 2026

News of Yamal's actions spread quickly across the world, reaching as far as Gaza, where residents were pictured painting a mural of Yamal holding the Palestinian flag. Yamal, who is Muslim, also shared images of himself holding the flag on his Instagram account.

Residents of Gaza have drawn Lamine Yamal with the Palestinian flag for his gesture during the parade 🇵🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/mNADsolHd5 — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadFCB) May 13, 2026

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick addressed the incident May 12, saying the decision was entirely Yamal's.

"This I don't normally like," Flick said. "I spoke with him. I said if he wants this, it is his decision. He is old enough. He's 18 years old."

He added that his focus as a coach is on team performance and fan enjoyment.

"We are playing football and you can see what the people expect from us," Flick said. "We are playing football to make the people happy. This is for me the first thing we have to do."

Other figures in the soccer world supported Yamal's actions. Former Barcelona player and coach Pep Guardiola said Yamal should be proud, noting that the gesture brought global attention to the issue.

"Lamine should be proud of what he did, he is now the talk of the world."

He also stressed the social and political influence of athletes, saying players should not underestimate their platforms.

"A football player is a role model for millions, and his opinion is always influential, so he should take part in expressing it when necessary."

Guardiola has been one of the most outspoken voices in football in support of Palestine, saying in the past that he will continue speaking out on conflicts around the world, including in Palestine, Ukraine and Sudan.

"When you have an idea and you need to defend it, and you have to kill thousands, thousands of people? I'm sorry, I will stand up. Always, I will be there, always," Guardiola said back in February.

On the other hand, Israeli media outlets criticized Yamal's actions. Channel 12 in Israel described it as an opportunity for him to "express his political position," adding that while Barcelona players celebrated wearing club scarves, Yamal celebrated with the Palestinian flag "in contrast to the rest of his teammates," according to reporting cited by the Middle East Monitor.