Republican Sen. John Kennedy said the United States should begin preparing to exit its military involvement in Iran, while acknowledging uncertainty about whether key objectives have been fully achieved.

In an interview with CBS News, Kennedy said, "as far as I'm concerned, it's time to come home," adding that, however, he does not have access to the same level of intelligence as the president.

Pressed on the timing of a potential withdrawal, Kennedy said he could not provide a specific timeline. "I can't answer that because I don't know to what extent we've accomplished our mission," he said. He added that recent information suggested progress: "We're almost there if not there in some respects," referencing reports he attributed to the Defense Department.

Kennedy also rejected claims that U.S. actions had contributed to instability in key global shipping routes. "Some will say, 'well, you caused a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.' No we didn't. Iran did that. We can't control these people," he said, placing responsibility on Tehran for disruptions in the region.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said the U.S. should exit the war in Iran, telling reporters Thursday, "It's time to come home."



When asked how soon he would like to see the U.S. pull out, he declined to answer, saying he doesn't know "to what extent we've accomplished our mission."… pic.twitter.com/jrGgHTy97S — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 26, 2026

His comments reflect a shift in emphasis from earlier statements in which he strongly defended the administration's decision to join Israel in military operations against Iran. In recent weeks, Kennedy argued that the president was "not trying to start a war" but rather "trying to stop a war," citing intelligence assessments that Iran was expanding missile production and could pose a broader regional threat.

According to administration officials, the operation has focused on degrading Iran's military capabilities, including missile and drone production, as well as targeting elements of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. White House officials said this week that the U.S. is close to meeting its core objectives, though the mission remains ongoing.

The conflict, now nearing one month, has drawn mixed reactions domestically. Lawmakers from both parties have raised concerns about the scope and clarity of U.S. objectives, particularly following reports that the administration's strategy has evolved over time. Polling has also indicated limited public support for continued military engagement.

Kennedy's remarks suggest growing attention among some Republicans to the conditions under which the United States could scale back its involvement. While he stopped short of calling for an immediate withdrawal, his comments emphasized the importance of defining success and avoiding a prolonged conflict.

"We're almost there," Kennedy said.