President Donald Trump is "getting a little bored with Iran" and "wants to move on" to other issues despite ongoing hostilities, according to a new report.

MS NOW detailed that the shift comes despite significant military moves, including the deployment of 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East.

White House officials described frustration about the contradiction, calling it confusing and inconsistent. "He's just bored and wants to move on," an official told the outlet.

Another one claimed that the president has started shifting conversations to domestic issues, including the economy and the upcoming midterm elections.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has also told advisers he believes the war with Iran is in its "final stages," describing it as a distraction from domestic priorities.

Nearly a month into the conflict, Trump has urged aides to adhere to a four-to-six-week timeline he has outlined publicly, with the expectation that the war could conclude before a planned mid-May summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"This thing is going to be settled very soon," Trump said on Tuesday, adding that some military leaders were "not interested in settlement" but focused on "winning." Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed a harder line, saying, "We negotiate with bombs."

Despite those statements, negotiations appear limited. Iranian officials have denied that talks are underway and have set conditions for any ceasefire, including guarantees against renewed attacks and compensation for damage sustained. Trump has also floated broader outcomes, including potential U.S. influence over the Strait of Hormuz and what he described as a "form of a very serious form of a regime change."

The uncertainty around the war's trajectory comes as public opinion has shifted. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published this week found Trump's approval rating fell to 36%, with 61% of Americans disapproving of the strikes on Iran and only 25% approving of his handling of the cost of living, as fuel prices have risen sharply since the conflict began.