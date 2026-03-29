Iran launched what it described a "Janfada," or "Sacrificing Life" campaign to recruit volunteers to fight a potential ground operation by U.S. forces.

"Simultaneously with the threats of the American-Zionist enemy against the islands and borders of Iran, the national Janfada campaign has been launched to declare readiness to defend the country's territory," reads a text message sent to people in Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The call comes as reports detail that the U.S. is taking steps towards launching a ground campaign in Iran.

The Washington Post noted that any such operation would likely fall short of a full-scale invasion, and involve a combination of Special Operations forces and conventional infantry troops.

The White House did not confirm any plans, but press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that it is "the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality."

Operations could revolve around seizing Kharg Island, a key export hub for Iran, or ensuring freedom of navgation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway through which a substantial percentage of world energy passes, and whose closure has led to a spike in oil prices over the past weeks.

Officials who spoke to the outlet said operations could take weeks or months. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told press on Friday that the conflict would not be "prolonged," adding that the U.S. can "achieve all of our objectives without ground troops."

However, other reports noted that the administration is sending thousands of additional troops to the region, which could give it the ability to launch ground operations.

Moreover, The U.S. appears to have dropped anti-tank mines over a village in southern Iran, according to open source research group Bellingcat. Concretely, the mines appear to be U.S. BLU-91/B scatterable mines.

The group added that the U.S. is the only party in the war known to have Gator Scatterable Mines, the system distributing the explosive devices.

Iranian state media also reported on the development, calling on civilians to report their location and not touch them, as some had exploded after being handled, killing several people.