Iran's state-run Mehr News Agency called on Iranian civilians Friday to help capture the pilot and weapons officer of an American F-15E Strike Eagle that was allegedly shot down this morning over southern Iran.

An affiliate of Iranian state television in Kohkilouyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province said a U.S. pilot had ejected in the region and aired a message urging civilians to turn in the "enemy pilot or pilots" to authorities. The broadcast said those who captured the crew and handed them to police would receive a reward, The Associated Press reported.

Iranian media also circulated images and video that they said showed debris from the aircraft and an ejection seat. There is a photo associated with the reports. As of Friday, those images had not been independently verified by U.S. officials or major Western outlets.

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J “Combat King II” Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) Aircraft seen flying extremely low over the countryside of Southern Iran, as the search continues for the crew of a downed American F-15E Strike Eagle. pic.twitter.com/vQL7umqmYy — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 3, 2026

A McDonnell-Douglas ACES II (Advanced Concept Ejection Seat) from a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle has been found by residents in Southern Iran, the whereabouts or status of the pilot and weapons officer is currently unknown, with unconfirmed reports that one or both of the… pic.twitter.com/V0KMonfQiv — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 3, 2026

Iran’s state-run Mehr News Agency calls on Iranian civilians to help capture the pilot and weapons officer of an American F-15E Strike Eagle that was allegedly shot down this morning over Southern Iran. pic.twitter.com/e2OsvaDB5t — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 3, 2026

The United States had not publicly confirmed that an American aircraft was shot down inside Iranian territory. U.S. Central Command, the Pentagon, and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to Axios, a search and rescue operation was underway for the two crew members on board. However, it's not clear what had happened to the aircraft, including whether it had been shot down or experienced another type of failure.

Iran has made previous claims during the conflict about downing piloted aircraft that were not later confirmed.

The reported incident comes as fighting between the United States and Iran continues to expand across the region. Attacks linked to the conflict have affected infrastructure in multiple countries in the Middle East, including a strike on a bridge in Iran and reported damage to energy and water facilities in Kuwait.

The conflict has raised concerns about global energy markets, particularly as tensions increase around the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for oil and natural gas.

As of Friday, there was no official U.S. confirmation of the aircraft loss or the status of the crew members. The situation remains under review by U.S. authorities.