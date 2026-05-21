Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, has a new message for Washington: stop collecting federal income taxes from the bottom half of American earners.

In a interview with CNBC, the Amazon founder said the United States should eliminate federal income taxes for lower-earning Americans, arguing that the money represents a small share of government revenue but a major burden for working families. Bezos said the top 1% of taxpayers pay about 40% of federal income tax revenue, while the bottom half pay about 3%. His conclusion was blunt: "I think it should be zero."

"There's something very powerful about zero," Bezos said during the interview, in which he repeatedly returned to the example of a nurse in Queens earning about $75,000 a year. Bezos questioned why a worker in that position should face a large federal tax bill when, in his view, the government does not need that money from people trying to build financial stability.

The comments came as Bezos described the U.S. economy as split between people doing extremely well and others struggling with higher costs, inflation, and limited upward mobility. Speaking from Blue Origin's Florida facility, he said Americans who are "starting out and struggling" should not be taxed the same way as those with more wealth.

Bezos also pointed to Amazon workers earning around $50,000 a year as another example of people who should get relief before politicians debate broader ideas such as universal basic income or higher taxes on the wealthy.

Bezos' remarks immediately reignited an old and uncomfortable debate around his own taxes. ProPublica reported in 2021, using confidential IRS data, that Bezos paid no federal income tax in 2007 and again in 2011, even as his wealth grew because of Amazon stock. The analysis found that from 2014 to 2018, Bezos' wealth grew by an estimated $99 billion, while he paid $973 million in federal income taxes, a much lower rate when measured against wealth growth rather than reported income.

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That distinction is central to the tax debate. Ordinary workers pay taxes on wages every year. Billionaires often hold wealth in stocks, real estate, and other assets that are not taxed as income unless they are sold. Tax policy experts and progressive lawmakers have long argued that this allows the ultra-wealthy to build fortunes while paying lower effective rates than many wage earners.

Bezos rejected the idea that simply raising taxes on billionaires would solve the financial pressure facing working Americans. Instead, he framed the lower-income tax cut as more direct relief for families.

The proposal is politically provocative because many lower-income households already owe little or no federal income tax after deductions and credits, though they still pay payroll taxes, sales taxes, property taxes through rent or homeownership, and state and local taxes. Bezos was speaking specifically about federal income taxes, not the full tax burden faced by working Americans.

His comments also arrive as wealthy Americans face renewed scrutiny over tax avoidance, wealth taxes, and inequality. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy recently argued that the tax system looks more progressive when only reported income is counted, but far less so when unrealized capital gains are included.