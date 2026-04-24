Justin Bieber's Coachella performance did not end when he walked offstage. It spilled into fashion, commerce and one very practical festival accessory: Shark's ChillPill. The limited-edition Shark x SKYLRK ChillPill, released in connection with Bieber's clothing brand, became part of the broader "Bieberchella" business story after the singer's first Coachella headlining run.

Bieber teamed with Shark on a SKYLRK version of the ChillPill, a handheld fan and mister designed in a custom colorway tied to the brand. The exclusive shade is "Heat". The product launched as fans prepared for Coachella's second weekend.

The timing was hard to beat. Bieber's SKYLRK had already turned the festival into a sales event. Vogue Business reported that the brand generated $5.04 million in merchandise sales during Coachella's first weekend, surpassing the festival's previous two-weekend merchandise record of $1.7 million. Vogue Business also reported that SKYLRK reached $15 million in sales across both weekends.

That momentum gives the ChillPill the perfect setting, as festivals increase in amount and attendance. Coachella was a perfect example, as it is hot, crowded, and built for viral visuals, which made a portable cooling device feel less like a gadget and more like part of the uniform. This reporter used the Shark's ChillPill in Mexico City's Vive Latino, and the three-in-one personal cooling system is perfect to literally chill in the heat of crowded spaces like a music festival or concerts. It's also an incredible tool to cool down fast after exercising or any other outdoor activity.

Of course, to have the orange SKYLRK version takes the cool factor way above body temperatures.

Bieber's performance also kept the spotlight on the ecosystem around SKYLRK. His second weekend set included appearances by Billie Eilish, SZA, Big Sean and Sexyy Red, extending the cultural conversation around his festival run beyond the stage.

For Shark, the collaboration landed in the sweet spot between function and fandom. For Bieber, it showed how SKYLRK can move beyond clothing without losing the aesthetic that made fans line up and click buy. The ChillPill was not just a fan. In the desert, it became a Bieber-coded accessory, a small piece of a larger lifestyle play built around music, heat, merch and the art of looking unbothered while everyone else is melting.