Karol G has opened up about one of the most sensitive pressures facing international artists in the United States: the fear that speaking out on immigration could come with professional consequences.

In her new Playboy cover interview, published ahead of her debut as a Coachella headliner and written by Jorge Ramos' daughter Paola Ramos, the Colombian singer said she has repeatedly been warned not to comment publicly on ICE because of concern that it could affect her ability to stay and work in the country. Variety reported that Karol G said "a lot of people" around her urge caution, with one possible consequence framed in stark terms: "Maybe the next day you'll get a call: 'Hey, we are taking your visa away.'"

However, the Tropicoqueta star wondered, "What impact does it really have to say 'ICE Out' versus something else that can have a real impact on my community?" She added that if she speaks, she wants to do it "with my soul."

Karol G tells Playboy that she wants to speak out about ICE but was warned not to:



“People will say, ‘It’s better you don’t.’ Why? Because if you say the thing, maybe the next day you’ll get a call: ‘Hey, we are taking your visa away.’ You become bait, because some people want… pic.twitter.com/SuWTeBuQjw — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 7, 2026

Her comments also arrive at a pivotal moment in her career. Karol G will present her show on April 12 and April 19 in Indio, California, during Coachella 2026. She is the first Latina to close the festival, a major milestone that places her at the center of one of the world's most visible music events. Her performance will take place at 9.55 pm.

That timing has intensified interest in whether her Coachella performance could carry a message beyond the music. "I have a huge stage, and that's why I want to wait," she told Playboy, adding that if anyone ever tried to do something to her, she would want to be able to stand "firmly on my stage for my community."

While La Bichota seems to have listened to her advisors regarding the immigration policies of the White House, she has been supporting Latino immigrants quietly. She will have Latino vendors in Coachella and has done the same in all her tours. She has also talked constantly about the importance of representation and Latino pride.

Karol G has also made clear that her Coachella performance will be focused on Latino celebration. She does have three songs in English, including "Papasito," part of her latest album, but 95% of her repertoire is in Spanish, which will be the core of her show.