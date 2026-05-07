NBCUniversal's Spanish-language network Telemundo is doubling down on the genre that helped define Hispanic television in the United States: the telenovela.

During its 2026-27 upfront presentation, the Spanish television network unveiled an ambitious slate anchored by the return of some of its most successful scripted franchises, including La Reina del Sur, El Señor de los Cielos, and Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, while also introducing new dramas centered on immigration, corruption, medicine, and survival.

The announcement comes as Telemundo prepares for what executives described as a transformative year driven by the arrival of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which the company will air exclusively in Spanish in the United States. But while soccer may dominate headlines, fiction remains at the center of Telemundo's cultural identity.

"We are entering one of the most important moments in the history of our company," Telemundo Chairman Luis Fernández said in a statement. "From live sports and breaking news to premium entertainment and new storytelling formats, our strategy is focused on deepening connection and delivering unmatched value for audiences."

Leading the scripted lineup is the long-awaited fourth season of La Reina del Sur, with Kate del Castillo returning as Teresa Mendoza. According to Telemundo, the new season follows the iconic character years after she attempted to leave the criminal underworld behind, only to be forced back into danger after a personal tragedy.

Based on the novel by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, the series became one of the defining productions in Spanish-language television and helped establish Telemundo's "Super Series" format, blending cinematic production values with serialized crime storytelling.

Another cornerstone franchise, El Señor de los Cielos, will return for its 10th season with Rafael Amaya reprising his role as Aurelio Casillas. The network said the new installment will revisit the darker roots of the character as he attempts to rebuild his empire while confronting personal demons and shifting loyalties.

Telemundo is also reviving Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, bringing back fan favorites including Carmen Villalobos, Majida Issa, Catherine Siachoque and Gregorio Pernía. The continuation promises a modernized take on the franchise, with Catalina Santana once again pulled into a dangerous criminal world while confronting the return of her longtime enemy, Yésica Beltrán, also known as "La Diabla."

Alongside its established hits, Telemundo is introducing a new generation of scripted dramas aimed at reflecting the changing realities of Latino audiences in the United States. Among them is Hot Sur (working title), a series centered on María Paz, an immigrant woman who is wrongfully accused of a crime and forced to fight against what the network describes as a corrupt and discriminatory system. Another new project, Unidad de Vida, follows a young medical resident in Florida confronting corruption inside a hospital system while navigating family trauma and professional ambition. The network also announced Uno Contra Todos, a prison drama about a public defender who is mistakenly identified as a drug trafficker and must survive inside a maximum-security prison by maintaining the deception.

Telemundo's reality programming will continue to play a central role in its strategy. Returning franchises include La Casa de los Famosos, Top Chef VIP, and Exatlón Estados Unidos. The company is also launching new formats such as Operación Triunfo and Juego de Villanos, a competition series featuring controversial reality personalities.

Outside entertainment, Telemundo is positioning itself around live programming. The network plans to air all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup across Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, and digital platforms, supported by more than 700 hours of original live coverage.

Executives also highlighted the growth of Noticias Telemundo, which the company said was the only evening newscast in 2025 to post year-over-year audience growth in both total viewers and the key 18-49 demographic.

The company additionally announced its first original holiday movie, La Vida Ideal, a Christmas-themed production exploring artificial intelligence, identity, and family through a Latino lens.

The strategy reflects a broader shift in Spanish-language media, where traditional telenovelas are increasingly evolving into larger multimedia franchises spanning streaming, social media, and live fan engagement.

"Content is how we connect with our audience and move culture forward," said Javier Pons, Telemundo's chief content officer. "From the return of Kate del Castillo in La Reina del Sur to our next generation of original productions, we are focused on delivering bold and relevant stories that build lasting audience connection.