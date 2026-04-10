Venezuelan opposition leaders said this week that María Corina Machado is preparing to return to Venezuela and that the decision is "not dependent on authorization from Washington," framing her comeback as a key step in accelerating a political transition following the removal of Nicolás Maduro.

The remarks, reported by The Miami Herald, come amid debate over timing and security conditions inside the country.

Speaking at a forum in Miami, opposition leader Omar González described Machado's return as a "definitive decision," adding that while coordination with international actors — including the administration of Donald Trump — is ongoing, it does not determine her move. The plan, he said, is tied to a broader strategy to trigger nationwide mobilization and push for elections.

González outlined a large-scale re-entry effort, comparing it to a "Normandy landing," with supporters and exiles expected to enter Venezuela through multiple border points and airports. The objective, he said, is to generate sustained internal pressure for a democratic transition under the interim leadership of Delcy Rodríguez, who took power after Maduro's capture in January.

Other opposition figures echoed the urgency. Juan Pablo Guanipa, who was recently freed from prison in Venezuela, said Machado's presence inside the country would help unify opposition forces and channel growing public discontent. "Her leadership... remains a key factor in building momentum toward elections," he said.

Analysts and former officials have warned that delays could strengthen Rodríguez's position. Brian Naranjo, a former U.S. State Department official, told The Miami Herald earlier this week that "every day that María Corina Machado is outside the country is a day that Delcy Rodríguez can consolidate and strengthen herself to stay in power."

Economic projections suggesting potential growth, driven in part by eased U.S. sanctions and increased oil production, could further reinforce the interim government's standing.

While abroad, Machado has focused on consolidating international support. She has held meetings with political allies and diaspora communities in Chile and the United States, and has announced events in Madrid with leaders from Spain's opposition parties. The outreach has been interpreted as an effort to build backing for electoral pressure before returning.

At the same time, Washington's evolving role in Venezuela remains a factor. Trump agained praised Rodríguez's economic reforms last week while also describing Machado as "a great person,".

U.S. policy has focused toward supporting stabilization and energy production following Maduro's removal. Opposition leaders argue that despite the leadership change, the absence of elections and continued institutional control by the ruling movement have delayed a full transition.