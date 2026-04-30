Amid a diplomatic tensions between Mexico and the United States following the deaths of alleged CIA members on Mexican soil during an operation to dismantle a clandestine drug lab, the Mexican Senate approved a request by President Claudia Sheinbaum to allow nearly 100 U.S. troops to enter the country to train Mexican forces in the upcoming months.

The authorization allows the entry of 96 U.S. service members, including Marines and Navy SEALs, some of whom will carry weapons and military equipment. Between May and October, the troops will train Mexican forces at military facilities in Campeche, Hidalgo, State of Mexico and Mexico City.

The Senate approved two separate requests submitted by the federal government. The first authorizes the entry of 73 U.S. personnel to participate in a multinational exercise known as "Ejercicio Multinacional Anfibio FÉNIX 2026."

The second authorizes 23 members of Navy SEAL Team 8 to take part in a special operations training program.

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According to the Senate resolution, the main objective is to strengthen the operational capabilities of the Mexican Navy through coordinated exercises with foreign personnel.

On May 6, 13 U.S. Marines assigned to U.S. Northern Command are scheduled to enter the country without weapons on a commercial flight.

On May 10, another 20 troops from the 2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion will arrive on Mexican soil, followed by 40 members of the 3rd Reconnaissance Company on May 17.

The latter two groups will enter with weapons and military equipment aboard a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft, Infobae México reported.

Mexico's Constitution requires Senate approval for the entry of foreign troops into the country, meaning each request submitted by the executive branch must be debated and approved by lawmakers before it can proceed.

Although military cooperation between Mexico and the United States is not new, the approval comes as officials in both countries continue investigating the deaths of alleged CIA members who, according to reports, were involved in field operations without the knowledge or authorization of the Mexican federal government.

Sheinbaum has repeatedly emphasized that security cooperation with the United States is limited to intelligence sharing, diplomatic coordination and emergency support, while maintaining a zero-tolerance stance toward any form of foreign intervention, a possibility previously raised by President Donald Trump.

Last February, the Senate approved the entry of 19 members of U.S. Navy SEAL Team 2 to train Mexican special forces following a series drone attacks reported along the southern border which caused the closure of airspace over El Paso and parts of New Mexico,

Similarly, in February of 2025, the Senate approved the entry of members of the U.S. Army's 7th Special Forces Group, known as the Green Berets, who were stationed at a naval base in Campeche to train Mexico's marine infantry in conventional and unconventional combat tactics.