Mexico's Attorney General's Office announced that it has opened an investigation into possible irregularities involving military and state authorities during an operation in Chihuahua that uncovered a massive synthetic drug laboratory, a case that has already fueled tensions with the United States after the reported deaths of suspected CIA-linked operatives.

The investigation, confirmed by Mexico's Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), centers on the conduct of local and federal officials involved in the raid in northern Mexico, where authorities allegedly discovered one of the largest clandestine synthetic drug facilities found in the country this year.

According to a statement, FGR spokesperson Ulises Lara said prosecutors are examining not only the operation itself, but also possible crimes related to the "illicit exercise of authority" and issues tied to "national security."

The case exploded into an international controversy after reports emerged that individuals linked to U.S. intelligence operations may have died during or around the operation, though neither the Mexican nor American governments have officially confirmed the identities of the alleged CIA operatives.

Mexican officials have remained cautious in public statements, but the investigation reflects growing concern inside President Claudia Sheinbaum's government over how security operations involving foreign intelligence cooperation are being handled amid escalating cartel violence and pressure from Washington.

The raid reportedly took place in Chihuahua, a state long dominated by organized crime groups involved in fentanyl production and cross-border trafficking into the United States. Security experts say synthetic drug "mega labs" have become increasingly sophisticated in recent years, often operating with military-grade surveillance systems and heavily armed protection networks.

The political sensitivity surrounding the case comes at a difficult moment in U.S.-Mexico relations. President Donald Trump's administration has intensified pressure on Mexico over fentanyl trafficking, cartel activity and border security since returning to power. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and several Republican lawmakers have also pushed for a more aggressive approach toward Mexican cartels, including expanded intelligence and military cooperation.

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The alleged deaths of operatives tied to the CIA, even if unofficial, risk adding another layer of mistrust between both governments. American intelligence activity inside Mexico has historically been one of the most delicate issues in the bilateral relationship, particularly after past scandals involving covert anti-cartel operations.

The FGR did not specify which military or state authorities are under investigation, nor did it confirm whether any officials have been suspended. However, Lara said prosecutors are reviewing the entire chain of events surrounding the operation, including decision-making processes and communications between agencies.

The controversy has also reignited debate inside Mexico over sovereignty and the role of foreign intelligence agencies operating within the country. Critics of close cooperation with Washington argue that Mexico risks becoming increasingly dependent on U.S. security strategies, while supporters say international coordination is necessary to combat transnational drug trafficking organizations.

So far, the CIA has not publicly commented on the reports. The White House and U.S. State Department also have not issued official statements regarding the alleged operatives.

Still, the investigation has already become one of the most politically explosive security stories in Mexico this year, combining organized crime, military operations, foreign intelligence and the fragile diplomatic balance between Mexico City and Washington.