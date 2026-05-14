A group of Miami residents, activists, and a current Miami Dade College student sued President Donald Trump, Florida officials and trustees of Miami Dade College on Tuesday, arguing that Trump's planned presidential library is effectively a commercial hotel project built on public land transferred to his foundation for $10.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in South Florida, alleges that the transfer of a nearly three-acre waterfront parcel in downtown Miami violates the Constitution's domestic emoluments clause, which bars states from providing gifts or benefits intended to influence a sitting president.

Plaintiffs argue that the land, previously owned by Miami Dade College and valued by county officials at more than $67 million, was improperly transferred to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation at a steep discount. The complaint states that the parcel "would likely sell for over $300 million on the open market," adding: "but President Trump paid nothing for it."

The lawsuit, first reported by The Washington Post, repeatedly points to Trump's own public comments about the project. After unveiling architectural renderings of the proposed tower in March, Trump told reporters: "I don't believe in building libraries or museums. It's most likely going to be a hotel with a beautiful building underneath and a 747 Air Force One in the lobby."

Plaintiffs argue that the property "is no longer available to serve MDC's student community and Downtown Miami" and instead "will house a Trump hotel that brings riches to the President."

Renderings released by the Trump library foundation depict a roughly 50-story glass tower overlooking Biscayne Bay featuring large "TRUMP" signage, luxury interiors, a gold statue of the president and exhibits resembling hotel and entertainment spaces more than traditional presidential archives, as The Guardian reported back in April.

Marvin Dunn, a retired Florida International University professor and one of the plaintiffs, criticized the project as a misuse of public land. "Clearly it's not a library," Dunn said. "This is about a wrong land grab, at the expense of students in this community."

The legal challenge follows earlier litigation filed by Dunn over the land transfer process. Last year, a judge temporarily blocked the deal after allegations that Miami Dade College trustees violated Florida open-records laws before later approving the transfer again during a second public vote.

Democratic lawmakers, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal, have also sought information about millions of dollars pledged to Trump's library fund through settlements involving companies such as Meta, Paramount Global and X.