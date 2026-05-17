New York City still pulls many Latinos like a magnet. But new research shows that for most Hispanic families who already live there, the numbers simply don't add up. Even as a smaller group of Latinos builds successful businesses and careers, the majority are falling far short of what it actually costs to live with stability in the city.

The true cost of living in NYC

The Urban Institute, working with New York City, created a True Cost of Living (TCOL) measure that calculates what families really need to cover basics: housing, food, health care, child care, transportation, technology, taxes and some savings. This goes far beyond the outdated federal poverty line and reflects real prices in each borough.

Using this measure, the study found that about 62% of people in families in New York City do not have enough income to meet their local True Cost of Living, meaning they are not "poised to thrive." A city brief based on the same data shows that, on average, families need roughly $159,000 a year to reach economic security, but typical resources are closer to $124,000—leaving a gap of about $35,000 per year.

A summary from Gothamist highlights the same gap, noting that most New Yorkers are falling short of covering their living costs by around $40,000 a year once all basic needs are included, underscoring how widely incomes lag behind real expenses.

For Latino families, the gap is even worse

Within that citywide crisis, Latinos are among those hit hardest. El Diario, citing the same study, reports that around 78% of Hispanic families in New York do not have enough income to cover the "costo real de vida" in the city, making Latinos the group with the highest rate of economic insecurity under the TCOL measure. Other outlets have echoed the same figure, stressing that Hispanics are the most affected by New York's high rents, food prices and basic costs.

A UCLA fact sheet on Latino well‑being in New York notes that the median household income for Latinos in the state is about $48,600—nearly $19,000 less than the overall state median of $68,000—and almost one‑third of Latino households rely on SNAP food assistance. When that income is compared with New York City's TCOL estimates—which can easily run to $70,000–$80,000 or more per year for a modest family budget, depending on household size and borough—the gap quickly becomes obvious.

Many Latino families are not officially "poor" under the federal definition, but still cannot cover all their basic costs without skipping bills, sharing overcrowded apartments, taking on debt, or turning to public benefits and community support, reports El Diario. In the language of the Urban Institute, they are "overlooked and undercounted"—invisible in poverty statistics but living with permanent economic stress.

The other side: Latinos who are thriving

At the same time, it is important to acknowledge that there is a growing minority of Latinos who are flourishing in New York City, especially as business owners and professionals.

A study from the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative finds that in the New York City metropolitan area there are about 31,813 Latino‑owned employer businesses, and that the region has roughly 9 Latino‑owned employer firms for every 100 white‑owned employer firms—slightly above the national ratio. In practice, that means the NYC metro has a higher concentration of Latino employers than the U.S. overall, a sign of strong entrepreneurial activity.

These businesses create jobs, contribute to local economies and demonstrate that, with access to capital, networks and opportunity, Latinos can and do build wealth in New York. Yet even this success sits inside a broader context where the majority of Latino households struggle to cover basic expenses and have little margin for emergencies.

Before you move: questions every worker should ask

For Latin Times readers across the United States who are thinking about moving to New York City, the data send a clear message: New York offers big opportunities, but also very big bills.

The dream of New York is still real—but the new numbers from the aforementioned study show that for most Latino families, it is also a place where the hustle is constant and the end of the month can feel very far away.