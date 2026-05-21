The United States has announced new emergency travel restrictions for Americans and lawful permanent residents arriving from countries affected by the latest Ebola outbreak, requiring them to enter the country exclusively through Washington Dulles International Airport for enhanced health screenings.

The measure, announced by the State Department's TravelGov office, applies to all U.S.-bound citizens and green card holders who have been present in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within 21 days of arrival in the United States.

Under the new policy, which takes effect May 21, travelers from those nations will no longer be able to arrive through any American airport of their choosing. Instead, they must reroute their entry through Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, where federal officials will conduct additional public health evaluations tied to the Ebola outbreak.

"The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will apply enhanced public health screening at IAD in response to the Ebola outbreak," the government alert stated.

Officials warned travelers to prepare for flight changes, delays and possible cancellations as airlines and international routes adapt to the new requirements.

The decision signals growing concern inside the U.S. government over the spread of Ebola in parts of Central and East Africa, where health authorities are struggling to contain outbreaks complicated by armed conflict, overwhelmed hospitals and limited medical infrastructure.

Ebola is among the deadliest viruses known to humans. According to the World Health Organization, some strains have fatality rates approaching 90%. The virus spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids and can trigger severe fever, internal bleeding and organ failure.

Read more The World Prepares For The Next Pandemic After COVID-19 The World Prepares For The Next Pandemic After COVID-19

While the CDC stressed the new measures are precautionary, the restrictions revive memories of the 2014 Ebola crisis, when imported cases in the United States triggered widespread panic and prompted airport screening programs across the country.

Federal officials have not announced a broader travel ban, but concentrating arrivals through a single airport allows health authorities to monitor passengers more closely and rapidly isolate potential cases before travelers continue to other parts of the country.

The move comes as global concern over Ebola intensifies. Health experts have warned that modern international travel makes containing outbreaks significantly harder than in previous decades because infected individuals can cross borders before symptoms fully appear.

The latest restrictions also follow reports involving Americans connected to medical and humanitarian work in the affected region, increasing pressure on the Biden administration to prevent imported infections during the busy summer travel season.

Dulles Airport is expected to become the central screening hub for travelers arriving from the three African nations, with passengers potentially facing temperature checks, health questionnaires and additional medical evaluations upon landing.

The State Department has not indicated how long the emergency procedures will remain in place, saying only that the policy could evolve depending on the progression of the outbreak.