Enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has dropped by nearly 3.5 million people nationwide since new eligibility rules took effect last July, according to federal data cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The decline, an 8% decrease in roughly six months, reflects sweeping policy changes that expand work requirements and restrict access for certain immigrants.

The new rules require able-bodied adults ages 18 to 64 without young children to work, volunteer or participate in job training for at least 80 hours a month, raising the previous age cap of 54 and narrowing exemptions. At the same time, eligibility has been cut for some non-U.S. citizens who are legally present, including groups that had previously qualified for assistance, as WSJ explains.

The impact has been uneven but significant across states. Arizona, which implemented the changes quickly, has seen SNAP participation fall by roughly 50%, while Virginia has recorded a 13% drop.

"These large state drops in SNAP caseloads represent a fundamental restructuring of the food-assistance safety net," said Colleen Heflin, a Syracuse University professor who studies food insecurity, to WSJ. She warned the changes could lead to "a surge in food insecurity."

Federal officials have defended the policy as a way to reduce costs and improve program integrity. A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the agency will continue "to serve those with the greatest need," while also preventing waste and fraud. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the stricter requirements will reduce SNAP spending by $68.6 billion over the next decade.

Changes affecting immigrants have become a central part of the shift. According to recent reporting by Harvest Public Media, refugees, asylum seekers and human trafficking survivors without green cards are no longer eligible for benefits under the new law, even though they previously qualified.

"This is only hurting people who are highly documented," said Joseph Llobrera of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, noting that many affected individuals had already undergone extensive vetting.

Advocates say the timing of the restrictions creates additional challenges. Refugees and asylees must now wait until they secure permanent residency, a process that can take at least a year. "Taking away their food stamp access during their first year in the United States is really pulling the rug out from under their ability to find their footing," said Julia Gelatt of the Migration Policy Institute.