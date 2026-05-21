For years, Star Wars fans have joked that Din Djarin is less of a galactic bounty hunter and more like the exhausted Latino father trying to keep his child alive in a chaotic world.

Now, Pedro Pascal has officially confirmed it.

In a viral video shared on the official Star Wars TikTok account, the Chilean actor explained in Spanish why his character in The Mandalorian feels deeply Latino to him, and the answer instantly resonated with fans across social media.

"La cosa más latina de Din Djarin es que es muy protector," Pascal said in Spanish, speaking with his unmistakable Chilean accent. "Es un papá que protege a su hijo con todo su corazón, con todo su cuerpo, y así somos."

Translation: "The most Latino thing about Din Djarin is that he's very protective. He's a dad who protects his son with all his heart, with his whole body, and that's how we are."

@starwars Replying to @katarina cruz el protector. Consigue tus entradas para Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, solo en cines este viernes. @katarina cruz ♬ original sound - Star Wars

Within hours, clips of the moment spread across TikTok, X and Instagram, where Latino fans celebrated what many have believed since the Disney+ series premiered in 2019: underneath the beskar armor, Mando behaves exactly like a Latino dad.

The emotional center of The Mandalorian has always been the relationship between Din Djarin and Grogu, the tiny Force-sensitive creature still affectionately known worldwide as Baby Yoda. What started as a bounty mission quickly evolved into one of the most beloved father-son dynamics in modern pop culture.

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Din Djarin first encounters Grogu after accepting a mysterious assignment tied to remnants of the fallen Galactic Empire. Instead of delivering the child, the hardened Mandalorian warrior chooses to protect him, beginning a journey that transforms both characters.

Across three seasons, audiences watched Mando risk everything for Grogu. He fought bounty hunters, Imperial warlords, monsters and entire armies to keep the child safe. He carried him through deserts, frozen planets and deadly battles, often sacrificing his own safety to ensure Grogu survived.

The bond between them became so emotionally powerful that many fans stopped seeing the show as simply another Star Wars adventure. Instead, it became a story about parenthood, found family and unconditional love.

Pascal's comments also arrive as excitement grows around The Mandalorian & Grogu, the theatrical continuation of the Disney+ saga, opening this weekend. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film is expected to continue the journey of Din Djarin and Grogu after the events of Season 3.

@starwars The old protect the young, and then the young protect the old. Tickets are on sale tomorrow for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu only in theaters and IMAX May 22. ♬ original sound - Star Wars

The project marks a major moment for the Star Wars franchise, becoming one of the first new theatrical films in the saga in years. While plot details remain largely secret, the emotional relationship between Mando and Grogu is expected to remain at the center of the story.

For many Latino fans, Pascal's words carried extra meaning because the actor himself has become one of Hollywood's most visible Latin American stars. Online, reactions to the viral clip ranged from emotional to hilarious.

"Din Djarin is literally every Latino dad at the supermarket," one fan joked on TikTok.

Another wrote: "He adopted a child, worries constantly, never rests and would fight the universe for him. That's not a Mandalorian. That's my tío."

Others pointed out that Grogu's habit of wandering into danger while Mando panics trying to protect him mirrors countless Latino family dynamics.

The internet has long called Pascal "internet papi," but after this interview, many fans say the title belongs to Din Djarin too, because according to Pedro Pascal himself, the galaxy's toughest bounty hunter was apparently a Latino dad all along.