MIAMI—Thirty years after Cuban fighter jets blasted two small civilian planes out of the sky over the Florida Straits, killing four men connected to the Miami exile group Brothers to the Rescue, the United States announced what could become one of the most politically explosive indictments in modern U.S.-Cuba history.

During an event held in Miami's Freedom Tower, the Department of Justice announced criminal charges against Raúl Castro tied to the Feb. 24, 1996, shootdown that shattered U.S.-Cuba relations and traumatized South Florida's Cuban exile community. Castro was Cuba's defense minister at the time and later became president after his brother Fidel Castro stepped aside.

The case centers on one of the defining tragedies of the Cuban exile experience.

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On that February afternoon in 1996, Cuban MiG fighter jets intercepted and destroyed two unarmed Cessna aircraft flown by Brothers to the Rescue, a Miami-based humanitarian organization founded to search for Cuban rafters lost at sea. A third plane escaped after pilot José Basulto warned over the radio that Cuban jets were attacking.

The four men killed became martyrs for many Cuban Americans.

Carlos Alberto Costa, 29, was born in Miami Beach and had flown more than 140 rescue missions searching for rafters stranded in the Florida Straits. Friends described him as deeply committed to humanitarian work and Cuban freedom.

Armando Alejandre Jr., 45, was a Vietnam veteran born in Havana who came to the United States as a child after the Cuban Revolution. His family said he believed the Brothers to the Rescue missions were about saving lives, not politics.

Mario Manuel de la Peña, 24, was born in New Jersey to Cuban parents and became one of the youngest pilots in the organization. Those who knew him described him as idealistic and intensely patriotic.

Pablo Morales, 29, carried perhaps the most symbolic story of all. Morales had once escaped Cuba himself on a raft and had been rescued by Brothers to the Rescue before later joining the organization. In Miami exile circles, his death became the ultimate symbol of the Cuban exile cycle: fleeing the island, surviving the sea, then dying trying to save others.

The attack triggered international outrage. In 1999, a U.N.-backed International Civil Aviation Organization report concluded Cuba had used military force against civilian aircraft in international airspace. The Clinton administration responded by tightening sanctions and signing the Helms-Burton Act, which dramatically hardened the U.S. embargo against Cuba.

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For decades, exile groups demanded accountability not just from the Cuban pilots who fired the missiles, but from the Castro government itself. Relatives of the victims long argued the operation could not have happened without approval from Cuba's highest levels of power. The charges announced against Castro mark the first time a former Cuban head of state faces direct criminal prosecution in the United States tied to the shootdown.

The move also comes amid a dramatic transformation in U.S.-Venezuela-Cuba politics following the fall of Nicolás Maduro earlier this year and growing pressure from President Donald Trump's administration on leftist governments in the region.

As of today, May 20, 2026, relations between the United States and Cuba are at their most volatile point in decades. The Trump administration has dramatically escalated pressure on Havana through new sanctions, an aggressive oil blockade and fresh threats against Cuba's leadership.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio simultaneously offered Cuba's people a "new relationship" with the United States, including $100 million in food and medical aid distributed outside government control, while blaming Cuba's leaders for the island's deepening humanitarian and energy crisis. Cuba's government has denounced the measures as economic aggression and accused Washington of trying to force regime change.