On Friday, May 8, the Pentagon released a batch of previously unseen files related to Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), now officially referred to as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), drawing renewed attention to incidents and sightings that have fascinated and divided the public's opinion for decades.

The documents include more than 160 files detailing hundreds of reports dating back to the 1940s. The release has fueled widespread discussion online, with renewed claims and skepticism about possible non-human activity.

But for some members of Congress, the newly released photos and records go beyond questions of whether life exists outside Earth and instead raise questions about the nature of UAPs themselves.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has represented Colorado in Congress since 2021, has been among the more vocal lawmakers calling for greater government transparency on UAPs.

Following the Pentagon release, Boebert said she does not believe UAPs are simply extraterrestrial beings commonly depicted in popular culture, but instead suggested they could be "fallen angels and Nephilim," referencing Biblical figures from the Old Testament.

"God is the creator of the universe, he is never not going to create. So there has always been something in my mind that says 'well, how can we be the only ones,'" Boebert said, as reported by Right Wing Watch.

Rep. Lauren Boebert weighs in on the government's release of UFO files, saying aliens are actually "fallen angels and Nephilim" from the Old Testament: "I do believe that this is more spiritual and, if you really want to go there, demonic." pic.twitter.com/Qol8m8wIYD — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 8, 2026

Boebert said she based her view on passages in the Old Testament that reference "fallen angels" and "Nephilim," described in the Bible as mysterious figures who existed before the Great Flood and are often depicted as giants.

She defended her interpretation by saying, "this is in the Bible," and added there is "nothing that says that fallen angels, that Nephilim just disappeared. And so I believe that this could be an aspect of it. Things that we have seen...could resemble portals," though she did not elaborate further.

"And, you know, I mean, this is, we serve an infinite God, a God of the universe. And to say that this is the only realm is ignorant," she said.

Boebert said she views UAPs as something beyond physical extraterrestrial life, linking them instead to what she described as a spiritual dimension.

"I do believe that this is more spiritual and, if you really want to go there, demonic," she said.