A new Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll has revealed broad public backlash against religion-related rhetoric from President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, including among many Republicans and Trump voters, as tensions between the White House and the Vatican continue to deepen.

According to the poll, 87% of Americans reacted negatively to a recent social media image posted by Trump that appeared to depict him as Jesus while just 9% viewed the post positively. The backlash extended across religious and political groups, including white evangelical Protestants, traditionally one of Trump's strongest constituencies.

Ninety percent of white evangelicals said they viewed the image negatively, while 79% of Republicans and 80% of 2024 Trump voters also reacted unfavorably, according to findings.

The poll also found that 69% of Americans reacted negatively to a Pentagon prayer led by Hegseth that called for "overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy." The remarks, delivered during a Pentagon religious gathering earlier this year, have drawn criticism from military chaplains, retired officers and constitutional scholars who argue the defense secretary is increasingly blending religious language with military operations.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Randy Manner previously told Raw Story in late March that chaplains felt they "can't voice their concerns" over Hegseth's approach, while an unnamed Defense Department official described the atmosphere inside the Pentagon as "terrifying." Concerns intensified after reports that Hegseth hosted recurring evangelical services inside the Pentagon and oversaw a Good Friday observance that included a Protestant service but no Catholic liturgy.

The poll also reflected growing sympathy toward Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, who has repeatedly criticized war and defended migrants in recent months. Sixty-six percent of Americans reacted positively to Leo urging Americans to contact Congress to "work for peace and reject war."

Trump has repeatedly attacked Leo over those comments, suggesting on Wednesay that the pope was "fine" with Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon. The Washington Post reported that Vatican officials privately view current relations with Washington as reaching an "unprecedented low," even as Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled to Rome this week seeking to ease tensions.

The poll also showed erosion in Trump's standing among Catholics. His approval rating among white Catholics fell from 63% in February 2025 to 49%, while his approval among Catholics overall dropped to 38%.