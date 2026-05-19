Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin linked Monday's deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego to delays caused by the recent 76-day DHS funding lapse, arguing that religious institutions were left waiting on federal security assistance and "had to hire their own security."

Speaking on Fox News hours after the attack, Mullin said FEMA security grants that could have helped protect houses of worship were delayed because DHS operations had been disrupted during the shutdown.

"We have FEMA grants that they could use to help protect themselves," Mullin said. "Unfortunately, for the last 76 days, we were shut down, so we're just now getting those grants out. Until then, they have to hire their own security."

Markwayne Mullin advises places of worship worried about acts of violence to "hire their own security" pic.twitter.com/F96CqQJXec — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2026

The shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego left three worshippers dead, including longtime security guard Amin Abdullah, while the two teenage suspects were later found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds, authorities said.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said investigators recovered evidence of "generalized hate rhetoric" and are investigating the shooting as a hate crime, as The Guardian reports. Wahl added that Abdullah's actions helped prevent further casualties. "I think it's fair to say [the guard's] actions were heroic, and undoubtedly he saved lives today," he added.

Mullin also said that the suspects in the case held "extremist views," while FBI Director Kash Patel said federal authorities would not tolerate "terrorist acts of violence based on radical ideology and misplaced faith," as The Washington Examiner reported.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he had been briefed on the situation and commented that "worshippers anywhere should not have to fear for their lives" and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria condemned the attack, as per The Guardian:

"Hate has no home in San Diego. Islamophobia has no home in San Diego. An attack on any San Diegan is an attack on all San Diegans, and we will not stand for it in America's finest city"

The secretary's comments echoed similar arguments he made earlier this month regarding DHS preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mullin said the same funding lapse had delayed security planning, contracts and deployment logistics ahead of the tournament, which begins next month in the United States.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency's Nonprofit Security Grant Program provides funding to nonprofits considered at heightened risk of terrorist attacks, including religious institutions and community centers.