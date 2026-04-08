Spanish police have arrested a suspected member of the Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua in Madrid in a case tied to alleged cyberattacks on U.S. banking systems used to finance the organization.

According to Spain's Ministry of Interior, the suspect was wanted by U.S. authorities for crimes against financial institutions and was subject to an international arrest warrant issued through Interpol. Police said the individual "would have participated in a network in the United States dedicated to hacking ATMs," using specialized malware to withdraw cash fraudulently and funnel funds to the criminal network.

Spanish authorities added that the scheme relied on a malicious system that allowed perpetrators to extract cash from machines and later use those funds to support the organization's operations.

The arrest was carried out by a joint task force within the National Police created specifically to combat Tren de Aragua, reflecting what officials described as a broader strategy to address transnational organized crime. The Interior Ministry said the group was formed to coordinate efforts across different police specialties and respond to the organization's expansion into Spain.

Officials emphasized the role of international cooperation, noting that Spain has participated in several multilateral forums since 2022 to address the group's activities. Among them is the International Organized Crime Coordination Group (GICCOT), supported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as a joint action initiative within AMERIPOL aimed specifically at dismantling Tren de Aragua networks.

Police said these efforts have allowed authorities to anticipate the group's movements and share intelligence with countries most affected by its operations.

The suspect's arrest adds to a growing number of actions against the group in Spain. Authorities said they have detained 18 alleged members of Tren de Aragua in the country to date. The organization, which originated in a Venezuelan prison, has expanded across Latin America and is linked to crimes including drug trafficking, extortion and money laundering. The administration of Donald Trump designated the group a terrorist organization last year.

Previous operations highlight the group's presence in Spain. In November, police dismantled what they described as the first known cell of Tren de Aragua in the country, arresting 13 suspects. Investigators said at the time that the network operated in multiple locations and was primarily financed through drug trafficking.

Authorities said the latest arrest reflects the group's evolving methods, including cybercrime, and underscores the importance of international coordination to prevent its further expansion.