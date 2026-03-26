President Donald Trump is again under scrutiny for his handling of highly sensitive government documents.

In a letter addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said some of the materials in question were accessible to only six people within the government and appeared to relate to Trump's business interests.

The letter describes the handling of the documents as reckless, including scanning and storing them in the cloud by unauthorized individuals.

"These new disclosures suggest that Donald Trump stole documents so sensitive that only six people in the entire U.S. government had access to them, that the documents President Trump stole pertained to his business interests, and that Susie Wiles, then the CEO of Donald Trump's super PAC, witnessed President Trump showing off a classified map to passengers on his private plane," Raskin said in the letter, as reported by NBC News.

The outlet detailed that the Justice Department may have violated a judicial gag order in the Trump classified documents case by inadvertently sharing confidential grand jury materials with Congress.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the case in 2024, ruling that the DOJ's appointment of then-special counsel Jack Smith was "unlawful."

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith as special counsel in November 2022, tasking him with overseeing federal investigations into Trump's handling and retention of classified documents after he left office, as well as his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Responding to the letter, the Justice Department said on X that Raskin is "blinded by hatred of President Trump" and called the allegations baseless and "a cheap political stunt."

We understand that @RepRaskin, much like Jack Smith, is blinded by hatred of President Trump, however, he needs to get his facts straight—this Department of Justice is the most transparent in history in part because of our efforts to expose the weaponization of the Biden… https://t.co/y4om9rH72E — DOJ Rapid Response (@DOJRR47) March 25, 2026

Reached for comment by NBC News, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson echoed the DOJ's post, saying it was "pathetic that Democrats with zero credibility like Jamie Raskin" were "clinging" to Smith.

Raskin submitted a series of questions to Bondi, asking for more information about who Trump allegedly showed the classified map to, what the map detailed, and details about the document reportedly accessible to only six people. He also requested information about documents "improperly" retained by Trump that were "pertinent to his business interests."

"If this map is related to our military posture in the Middle East, and it was in fact shown to any foreign official, Saudi or otherwise, that would amount to an unforgivable betrayal of our men and women in uniform who are currently valiantly fighting in President Trump's disastrous war against Iran," Raskin wrote.