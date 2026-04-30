President Donald Trump said he will remove tariffs and restrictions affecting Scotch whisky after King Charles III and Queen Camilla's visit to the United States, handing the UK a symbolic trade win and sending a direct message to the British government after months of pressure from Scotland's whisky industry.

"I will be removing the tariffs and restrictions on whiskey having to do with Scotland's ability to work with the Commonwealth of Kentucky on whiskey and bourbon, two very important industries within Scotland and Kentucky," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He said the move was made "in honor of the King and Queen," adding that "people have wanted to do this for a long time" because of the trade in wooden barrels used in whiskey and bourbon production.

The announcement followed the royal couple's visit to Washington, where Trump praised the king and queen and framed the tariff shift as a goodwill gesture. The White House had not immediately released full technical details on whether the measure removes all whisky tariffs or only restrictions tied to specific production materials and trade flows.

The UK government welcomed the move. According to Reuters, Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said: "This is great news for the Scottish whisky industry, which is worth almost £1bn in exports and supports thousands of jobs across the UK. I have been advocating for lower tariffs on key exports like whisky, to protect vital jobs and iconic British brands while strengthening our relationship with the US."

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney called the announcement a "tremendous success" and thanked King Charles for his "key role" in securing relief. Swinney said millions of pounds had been lost from the Scottish economy every month because of the tariffs.

The Scotch whisky industry has been one of the most visible casualties of Trump's broader tariff regime. The U.S. is a critical export market for Scotch, and Scottish officials had argued that a 10% tariff on UK goods was damaging one of the country's signature industries.

The decision also reflects the unusual relationship between Scotch whisky and Kentucky bourbon. Bourbon barrels are typically used once in the United States, then sold to Scotch producers, who use them to age whiskey. Trump specifically pointed to that barrel trade as part of the reason for lifting the restrictions.

Chris Swonger, head of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, welcomed the announcement and interpreted it as the removal of the 10% tariff on UK whisky, saying it would help restore balanced trade between the two countries.