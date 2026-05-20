Former Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero is now at the center of a widening money laundering and influence-trafficking investigation that has drawn in U.S. authorities and renewed scrutiny over his longstanding ties to Venezuela's government.

According to reporting by the Spanish newspaper El País, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) collaborated with Spain's National Police in the probe that led to Zapatero being formally named as a suspect by Spain's National Court. The investigation centers on the Spanish government's 53 million euro pandemic bailout of Plus Ultra, a Venezuela-linked airline.

Judge José Luis Calama described Zapatero in a court filing as the alleged leader of "a stable and hierarchical influence-trafficking structure." Spanish police searched both the office where Zapatero works and the headquarters of a marketing company linked to his daughters. Investigators allege that a consulting firm tied to the case generated contracts and invoices to give "an appearance of legality" to payments connected to the network.

El País reported that HSI provided Spanish investigators with information extracted from the mobile phone of Venezuelan businessman Rodolfo Reyes, a shareholder tied to Plus Ultra who is also under investigation. Court documents cited by the newspaper include intercepted messages in which Zapatero is allegedly referenced in discussions involving political contacts and public aid for the airline.

The case has also revived attention around alleged Venezuela-related operations linked to the former Spanish leader. According to El Confidencial, investigators believe Zapatero used political and international contacts to facilitate access to Venezuelan oil deals tied to the government of Nicolás Maduro.

The outlet reported that buyers seeking Venezuelan crude allegedly had to route requests through networks connected to Zapatero and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, referred to in intercepted messages as "La Dama."

Investigators are also examining financial flows involving Venezuelan businessmen living in Spain, including transfers allegedly connected to entities tied to Zapatero and members of his family, including his daughters, according to El Confidencial.

Meanwhile, El Imparcial reported that Zapatero had planned to travel to Caracas on Tuesday, shortly before the court formally named him as a suspect. The trip was reportedly canceled after Spanish authorities carried out searches linked to the case. The outlet said the former prime minister planned to stay at a private residence provided by Delcy Rodríguez during the visit.