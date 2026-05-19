The arrest of the son of one of Europe's most influential fashion entrepreneurs has transformed what was initially treated as a hiking accident into one of Spain's most closely watched criminal investigations.

Jonathan Andic, vice president and heir to the fashion company Mango, was detained Tuesday by Catalonia's regional police on suspicion of homicide in connection with the death of his father, company founder Isak Andic.

Isak Andic, who founded Mango after emigrating from Turkey to Barcelona and built it into one of Europe's largest fashion chains, died on December 14, 2024, after falling more than 100 meters during a hike near the Montserrat mountain range outside Barcelona. Authorities initially treated the death as accidental, as Spanish magazine Lecturas details.

The investigation was later reopened after authorities identified inconsistencies in Jonathan Andic's statements and reviewed new forensic reports, according to El País. Investigators focused on discrepancies regarding the location of the family vehicle and the sequence of emergency calls placed after the fall. Jonathan Andic reportedly told authorities initially that he contacted emergency services immediately after witnessing the fall, but later acknowledged first calling his stepmother before.

The investigation also revisited forensic findings related to the fall itself. According to Lecturas, experts reportedly did not find injuries on Isak Andic's hands or forearms typically associated with attempts to stop a fall, although investigators stressed that the absence of those marks was not definitive proof of foul play.

El País also describes newly-surfaced tensions surrounding the succession process at Mango. Jonathan Andic briefly led the company between 2014 and 2018, but after years of losses, his father returned from retirement and later handed operational control to executive Toni Ruiz, who remains CEO to this day.

Isak Andic's longtime partner, Estefanía Knuth reportedly described the father-son relationship as strained, particularly regarding the company's leadership. Other sources close to the family disputed that characterization and said the relationship had improved before Isak Andic's death.

Jonathan Andic has denied wrongdoing, and the family said it will continue cooperating with authorities while the investigation remains under judicial secrecy.