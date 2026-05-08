Republican Senator Susan Collins is publicly addressing a medical condition she says she has lived with for nearly her entire Senate career after visible shaking in recent videos drew attention during one of the most closely watched races of the 2026 midterm cycle.

The Maine Republican, 73, disclosed this week that she has benign essential tremor, a neurological condition that can cause involuntary shaking in the hands, arms, head, or voice. The AP reported that Collins said the tremor has been part of her life for decades and does not affect her ability to serve in Congress.

"My tremor has absolutely no impact on my ability to do my job or on how I feel each day," Collins said. The senator added she has managed the condition with medication and described it as "extremely common."

The disclosure came after viewers noticed Collins' hands and head shaking in a campaign announcement video, prompting online speculation about her health. Collins told The Associated Press that she decided to address the issue publicly because the tremor had become a subject of scrutiny, even though she said it has not interfered with her work.

Essential tremor is different from Parkinson's disease. According to Mayo Clinic, it is a nervous system condition that causes rhythmic shaking a person cannot control, most often affecting the hands during everyday tasks such as drinking from a glass or tying shoelaces.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke says tremor can affect several parts of the body, including the hands, arms, head, vocal cords and torso. Essential tremor can be inherited in many cases and is often referred to as familial tremor when it runs in families.

Collins' decision to speak publicly about the condition comes as age, stamina, and medical transparency remain major issues in American politics. The Maine senator is seeking a sixth term and is considered one of the most vulnerable Republican incumbents on the ballot. Her race is expected to be central to the fight for control of the Senate.

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Collins has represented Maine in the Senate since 1997 and currently chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. AP reported that she has maintained a voting streak of 9,966 consecutive votes, a record her allies often cite as evidence of her endurance and consistency on the job.

Her likely Democratic opponent, Graham Platner, a 41-year-old oyster farmer and military veteran, has also spoken publicly about his own health issues, including chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder. That has made health and physical capacity a sensitive issue on both sides of the race.

Treatment for essential tremor can vary. Mayo Clinic says some patients are treated with beta blockers or other medications, while more severe cases may require additional therapies, including deep brain stimulation.