The White House rejected a report claiming that acting ICE director Todd Lyons was hospitalized twice over the past months due to stress-related issues.

Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said Politico, which published the piece, should be ashamed for "for publishing such inaccurate trash."

Shame on Politico for publishing such inaccurate trash.



Todd Lyons is an American patriot who has worked tirelessly to undo Biden's disastrous immigration policies that wreaked havoc on American communities. And the American people are deeply appreciative for his hard work… https://t.co/Z4CVE9wvWo — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) March 27, 2026

"Todd Lyons is an American patriot who has worked tirelessly to undo Biden's disastrous immigration policies that wreaked havoc on American communities. And the American people are deeply appreciative for his hard work making our country safer. Despite multiple on record denials and sources refuting their pathetic 'reporting' and *still* ran with this absurd article," she added.

The report in question noted that one occasion he had to stay hospitalized for at least one night. The situation has led him to struggle to make key decisions for the agency.

Another incident was directly related to ICE activities. The outlet added that he became so stressed when agents failed to locate a migrant on their list that one of his bodyguards brought in a portable defibrillator in case it would be needed.

Officials who spoke to Politico said the main source of pressure is top adviser Stephen Miller, who yelled at Lyons during phone calls with administration officials.

Lyons did not reject having stress-related issues, but said they were not consequence of his interactions with administration officials.

"Since the beginning of this administration, I have worked night and day, all day, every day to undo the harms Joe Biden has caused to the American people," he said. "Any stress is in no way related to pressure from the White House, and nothing will get in the way of me doing my job."

Moreover, Lauren Bis, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, claimed that Lyons has a "great relationship with Stephen Miller and the entire White House team. They have worked together closely to fulfill the president's mandate from the American people to remove public safety threats from our communities."

"Fixing the crisis caused by the previous administration of letting millions of illegal aliens into our country and jumpstarting an agency that was not allowed to do their job for four years is no easy task," she added.