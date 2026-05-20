Airbnb is no longer trying to be just the place travelers book a home. The company now wants to organize the whole trip, from the airport ride to the stocked fridge, the luggage drop, the boutique hotel, the local dinner, and the friend-approved recommendation that saves a vacation from becoming a spreadsheet with sunscreen.

During the company's annual announcement day in San Francisco, the launches expand Airbnb into grocery delivery, airport transfers, luggage storage, car rentals, boutique hotels, FIFA World Cup 2026 experiences, and new AI-powered planning tools. The move pushes Airbnb closer to a full-service travel platform.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky framed the expansion as a shift from transactional travel to more meaningful trips.

"Travel shouldn't just be comfortable, it should be meaningful," Chesky said. "The best trips help you explore, learn, and come home a little different than you were when you left."

The new services begin before check-in. Airbnb is adding grocery delivery through Instacart in more than 25 U.S. cities, allowing guests to arrive to a stocked kitchen or order during the trip. Airport transfers through Welcome Pickups will be available in more than 160 cities worldwide, with drivers tracking flights and waiting at arrival. Luggage storage through Bounce will give guests access to more than 15,000 locations in 175 cities. Car rentals will follow later this season, a feature Airbnb says responds to data showing nearly a quarter of guests rent a car during their stay.

Chesky presented the strategy as Airbnb's answer to a common travel problem: guests often book lodging in one place, search maps in another, text friends for restaurants, use a separate app for groceries, another for rides, and yet another to organize group plans. Airbnb wants those pieces under one roof.

The app redesign adds shared itineraries, map-based planning, and recommendations that can be organized with co-travelers. A new travel map will let users see where friends and family have stayed, what they reviewed, and where they are going next, with privacy controls that allow users to decide what gets shared, with whom, and when.

Artificial intelligence is central to the upgrade. Airbnb says it has more than 1 billion reviews from guests and hosts, and its new AI tools will summarize the details travelers care about most, including location, amenities, family suitability and beach access. A comparison tool, expected later this year, will allow users to compare saved homes directly.

The app will also include an AI customer service assistant available in 11 languages, with voice capabilities expected later this year.

Experiences are another major part of the expansion. Airbnb says it now offers more than 3,000 experiences near landmarks, from the Tower of London to the Tokyo Skytree and the Taj Mahal. Food culture is also a focus, with more than 2,500 culinary experiences, including partnerships with Chef's Table and Grand Central Market.

FIFA'S WORLD CUP AT THE CENTER

Sports tourism is getting its own spotlight. Airbnb will offer FIFA World Cup 2026 experiences in six host cities, including events tied to Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy and Javier Mascherano.

Airbnb also unveiled a slate of special fan experiences tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, aiming to bring supporters closer to the tournament through immersive soccer-themed events. The offerings range from playing on a World Cup stadium field with former professional players to customizing an official jersey with an adidas designer and joining a VIP experience hosted by soccer legend Rio Ferdinand in Los Angeles.

The flagship experience, called The Ultimate Quarter-Final Getaway, will allow four fans and their guests to spend four days in Los Angeles with Ferdinand during the World Cup quarterfinals. The package includes access to a live recording of Ferdinand's podcast, tickets to a quarterfinal match, a private Airbnb stay, a private chef and curated local experiences. "Football has been my life, and there's no bigger stage than the FIFA World Cup," Ferdinand said in a statement.

@nellarose LA LIVING 🇺🇸💕 The most insane time in LA with my cous 🙏🏾 @airbnb and @Rio Ferdinand Presents have created ‘The Ultimate Quarter-Final Getaway’, including the best Airbnb Experiences and Services this summer. Four slots are available to book for free from 12 May 2026 at 10am BST at http://airbnb.com/rioferdinand #airbnbpartner #ad ♬ original sound - Nella Rose - Nella Rose

Airbnb and FIFA are also rolling out experiences hosted by U.S. soccer legends Landon Donovan and Tim Howard, as well as former England star Ian Wright, U.S. Women's World Cup champion Christen Press and former MLS players Bradley Wright-Phillips and Lloyd Sam. Additional soccer-inspired activities will take place in host cities including Miami, New York, Los Angeles, New Jersey and Mexico City. Airbnb said searches for accommodations in World Cup host cities have increased by 80%, with families and groups accounting for more than half of World Cup-related travel bookings so far.

The most surprising shift may be hotels. Airbnb is adding thousands of boutique and independent hotels in 20 major destinations, including New York, Paris, London, Madrid, Rome and Singapore. During the presentation, Paulsen said hotels can be the right choice for some travelers, especially when they reflect Airbnb's values around design, location and hospitality.

Airbnb is also offering a hotel price-match guarantee and credits for eligible hotel bookings.

The result is Airbnb's biggest identity change yet. It is still a platform for homes, with millions of listings worldwide, but it is increasingly becoming something broader: a concierge, an itinerary planner, a social recommendation engine and an AI travel assistant. Also, all your travel costs will be tallied in the app, and, if necesary, distributed between the people on your travelling group.

In other words, Airbnb wants to be the friend with the best trip tips, only this one also knows where your luggage is, when your flight lands and what groceries should already be in the fridge.