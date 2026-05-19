Bolivia is facing its most dangerous wave of unrest in years, and Washington is watching closely as protests, road blockades, and violent clashes threaten to destabilize one of South America's most strategically important countries.

Demonstrations that began over fuel shortages, inflation, and austerity measures have expanded into a broader anti-government movement against President Rodrigo Paz, according to Reuters reporting published Tuesday. Protesters linked to labor unions, miners, rural groups and supporters of former President Evo Morales have clashed with police in La Paz and across the country, while major highways remain blocked.

For the United States, the crisis goes far beyond street protests. Bolivia sits on some of the world's largest lithium reserves, a mineral critical for electric vehicles, batteries, and future energy technology. American officials and analysts also fear that prolonged instability could strengthen Chinese and Russian influence in the region at a time when Washington is trying to secure supply chains and reduce dependence on geopolitical rivals.

The unrest exploded after President Paz pushed spending cuts and reductions to fuel subsidies in an effort to stabilize Bolivia's collapsing finances. Reuters reported that shortages of dollars, fuel, and imported goods have triggered nationwide frustration, with hospitals reporting oxygen shortages and transportation networks partially paralyzed by demonstrations.

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In recent days, miners carrying dynamite marched through La Paz demanding Paz's resignation, while police responded with tear gas and mass arrests. AP reported that at least three people have died during the unrest and dozens more have been detained.

The shadow hanging over the crisis is Morales, Bolivia's powerful former socialist president, who still commands fierce loyalty among coca growers, Indigenous groups and labor sectors. Morales has publicly backed many of the demonstrations while accusing the current government and foreign interests of trying to destroy Bolivia's leftist movement.

From Washington's perspective, Morales remains a deeply controversial figure. During his presidency, Bolivia dramatically reduced U.S. influence in the country, strengthened ties with Cuba, Venezuela, China, and Russia, and expelled the U.S. ambassador and the DEA. Analysts in Washington have long viewed Bolivia as part of the broader anti-American "Pink Tide" alliance that reshaped Latin America in the 2000s.

Now the fear inside U.S. policy circles is that Bolivia's economic collapse could create another major flashpoint in the hemisphere, similar to the instability seen in Venezuela. Bolivia has been battling declining natural gas revenues, depleted foreign reserves, and severe shortages of fuel and dollars for more than a year.

The Biden-era concerns over democratic backsliding in Bolivia have now evolved under President Donald Trump into broader worries about regional security, migration and strategic minerals. Trump administration officials have increasingly emphasized Latin America's role in the global competition with China, especially regarding lithium production and energy infrastructure.

Bolivia's political divisions have also deepened since Morales split from the ruling MAS movement after a bitter feud with former President Luis Arce. The fracture weakened Bolivia's political left and opened the door for Paz's victory in the 2025 election, ending nearly two decades of dominance by Morales-aligned forces.

But six months into Paz's presidency, Bolivia's streets are once again filled with anger, shortages and accusations of authoritarianism from both sides.

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