The Trump administration has quietly exempted foreign physicians from a travel-related immigration freeze, allowing visa processing to resume after weeks of disruption that had left hospitals facing potential staffing gaps, according to a new sprawling report from The New York Times.

The policy shift comes amid warnings from medical groups and federal projections showing a growing shortage of doctors in the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security had paused decisions on visa extensions, work permits and green cards for citizens of 39 countries under a January travel policy. The change, confirmed last week and reported by The New York Times, means that "applications associated with medical physicians will continue processing," the agency said, effectively restoring pathways for foreign doctors to work in the U.S.

The reversal follows mounting concern within the medical community. On April 8, more than 20 physician organizations, including the American Academy of Neurology and other specialty groups, sent a letter to federal officials warning of "urgent concern" over barriers preventing "qualified, vetted physicians" from entering or remaining in the country.

The groups called for a national-interest exemption and expedited processing, arguing that disruptions risked affecting patient care, particularly in underserved areas.

The impact had already begun to surface. Some foreign doctors were placed on administrative leave, while others faced losing residency placements or employment. Sebastian Arruarana, founder of Project IMG, said roughly 1,000 physicians completing training could have lost positions in federally designated shortage areas. "We are hopeful after seeing this update," he said, noting that many had not yet received formal notice of changes to their visa status.

The policy adjustment comes as the United States faces a structural shortage of physicians. The Association of American Medical Colleges estimates a deficit of about 65,000 doctors, a gap expected to widen as the population ages and more physicians retire.

Data from the Health Resources and Services Administration, updated in December 2025, project that shortages could persist through 2038, particularly in primary care and rural areas, as demand for healthcare services continues to outpace supply.

Foreign-trained physicians play a central role in addressing that gap. They account for about 25 percent of the U.S. physician workforce, and more than 60 percent practice in primary care fields such as family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics, where shortages are often most acute.

Medical organizations argued in their letter that limiting access to these doctors could undermine care delivery. They emphasized that many international physicians serve rural and low-income communities that struggle to attract domestically trained doctors.