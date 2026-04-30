The mother-in-law of slain Mexican beauty queen Carolina Flores Gómez has been arrested in Venezuela after fleeing Mexico and triggering an international manhunt coordinated through Interpol.

Erika María Guadalupe Herrera, 63, was detained in Caracas after nearly two weeks on the run following the April 15 killing of her daughter-in-law inside a luxury apartment in Mexico City's Polanco neighborhood, according to Mexican prosecutors and international reports.

The case, now being investigated as a femicide, has shocked Mexico due to its brutality, the family dynamics involved, and the existence of video evidence allegedly capturing the crime.

Flores Gómez, 27, a former Miss Teen Universe Baja California, was shot multiple times inside the home she shared with her husband and their infant child. Authorities say the attack occurred in the presence of both.

According to investigators, a camera installed to monitor the couple's eight-month-old baby recorded the moments leading up to the shooting. The footage reportedly shows the suspect following Flores into a room before gunshots are heard.

Mexican officials quickly identified Herrera as the primary suspect and issued an arrest warrant days after the killing. When she fled the country, authorities escalated the search by requesting an Interpol red notice, effectively making her a wanted fugitive in more than 190 countries.

Her escape route reportedly included travel through Panama before arriving in Venezuela, where she was ultimately located and detained with the cooperation of local authorities.

"The Attorney General's Office confirms that, in coordination with authorities of Venezuela, Herrera was arrested as the probable person responsible," Mexican authorities said in a statement cited by media reports.

She is now in custody in Venezuela while Mexico prepares a formal extradition request.

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The investigation has also widened to include Flores' husband, Alejandro Sánchez Herrera, who is under scrutiny after reportedly delaying notifying authorities for nearly a full day after the killing. Prosecutors are examining whether that delay allowed the suspect to flee.

The motive behind the killing remains under investigation, but early reports point to long-standing family tensions. Authorities and relatives have described a deteriorating relationship between the victim and her mother-in-law, allegedly fueled by jealousy and control issues.

In video and witness accounts cited by investigators, the suspect allegedly expressed anger and accused Flores of "stealing" her son, underscoring the personal nature of the conflict.

The case has sparked outrage across Mexico, particularly in Baja California, where Flores was originally from and where she gained recognition through pageants. Protests and social media campaigns demanding justice have intensified, with activists highlighting the case as another example of gender-based violence within domestic spaces.