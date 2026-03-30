California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the Trump administration's Cuba policy, saying its "quasi blockade," preventing the country from receiving fuel, allowed it to have "different conversations" with its leadership.

Speaking to BreatkThrough News, the governor was asked if the U.S. "should try to bring democracy to Cuba."

California governor and likely 2028 Democratic presidential candidate Gavin Newsom is in full lockstep with Trump’s fuel blockade and strangulation of Cuba, saying that the president’s policies “created the conditions” in favor of the U.S. and that he “absolutely” supports… pic.twitter.com/rhO5OOKKeO — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) March 27, 2026

Newsom answered that he "appreciates" the approach in "one respect" because the situation has allowed the administration to "negotiate a different framework from a position of strength."

"Pursuing those values, absolutely," he added.

The Trump administration is actively pursuing changes to the Cuban regime, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently saying that the "people in charge" need to be replaced for the country to prosper.

Speaking to press last Friday, Rubio claimed that the only way for Cubans to become successful is "if they leave the country," something he described as "very sad."

"You see Cubans go all over the world and find success except in Cuba. That has to change and for that to change you need to change the people in charge, you need to change the system that runs the country, and you need to change the economic model that it's following," Rubio added.

He went on to claim that such a change is the "only way forward if Cuba wants a better future," and that "maybe now there's an opportunity to do it."

Cuban authorities have recognized negotiating with the Trump administration, with President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently saying that Raul Castro is playing a leading role in the conversations.

In an interview with Spanish politician Pablo Iglesias, Díaz-Canel said Castro "is one of those who has directed, together with me and other institutions of the party, government and state, how we should conduct this dialogue process." He added that the talks are taking place "under the direction of the army general," referring to Castro, whom he described as the "historic leader of the revolution," despite no longer holding formal office.

Díaz-Canel indicated that Cuba is open to discussing a broad range of issues, including "investments," U.S. participation in the Cuban economy and "migration issues." He also mentioned potential cooperation on security, environmental matters, and scientific and educational exchanges.

However, he set clear limits, stating that any dialogue must respect "our sovereignty, our independence and our political system," adding that those elements "are not up for discussion."