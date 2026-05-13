Local law enforcement in West Hollywood, California, were taken by surprise May 12 when former Democratic donor and California gubernatorial hopeful Stephen Cloobeck allegedly turned himself in on charges accusing the real estate mogul of trying to dissuade witnesses in the criminal case against his fiancée, Adva Lavie, who is accused of using dating apps to burglarize and steal from individuals.

According to court records and law enforcement sources cited by NBC Los Angeles, Cloobeck surrendered May 12 at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department West Hollywood station and was later released after posting $300,000 bail.

A criminal complaint filed in the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office had charged Cloobeck on April 3 with attempting to dissuade a witness and one count of making "annoying telephone calls," according to TMZ, which reported the allegations were tied to Lavie's case.

Lavie, a former model featured in Penthouse magazine, is accused of targeting wealthy men through dating apps and allegedly stealing luxury goods, cash and personal information.

She was charged in November 2025 with eight felonies alleging she stole from several men she met online, either by burglarizing their homes or misusing personal information.

A judge dismissed two of the counts at a preliminary hearing, and Lavie pleaded not guilty to the remaining six counts in April. She is free on bail awaiting trial. If convicted on all counts, Lavie faces up to 11 years, eight months in state prison.

According to prosecutors, Cloobeck attempted to dissuade or prevent 3 of Lavie's alleged victims from testifying against her.

The real estate billionaire dropped out of the California gubernatorial race in November and endorsed Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell. Although they were previously described as close, Cloobeck later cut public ties with Swalwell and, according to TMZ, even asked him to leave his California mansion after reports surfaced involving allegations against the lawmaker.

A former staffer told CNN the congressman raped her while she was heavily intoxicated and left her bruised and bleeding.

Three other women who spoke with CNN also alleged sexual misconduct by the former Democratic congressman, including claims that Swalwell sent unsolicited explicit messages or nude photos.

Swalwell has denied the allegations and has since resigned from his post as a representative and dropped out of the gubernatorial race.