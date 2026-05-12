A controversial case in the state of California finally came to a resolution with an OnlyFans model pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, ending the three-year case into the death of Michael Dale, a man who allegedly paid the woman to be wrapped in plastic, glue boots to his feet, and seal his eyes shut with adhesive.

According to the affidavit, Dale paid Rylaarsdam more than $11,000 over the course of several weeks to engage in conversations with him, come to his home and perform acts of bondage.

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Michaela Rylaarsdam was initially charged with second-degree murder, but prosecutors reduced the charge after she pleaded guilty May 7 to involuntary manslaughter. She is scheduled to be sentenced next month and faces up to four years in state prison.

Dale was found with duct tape over his mouth, a plastic bag over his head, and layers of Saran Wrap and duct tape tightly wrapped around his face and neck. The medical examiner determined the bag had been in place for at least eight minutes, ruling his death a homicide by asphyxiation.

While Rylaarsdam initially claimed she did not put the bag over Dale's head, police say video evidence from her phone suggests otherwise. The footage also included Rylaarsdam engaging in a sexual act with Dale in the background motionless, as content for her OnlyFans page.

As noted by The Los Angeles Times, Rylaarsdam is currently in custody at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in San Diego County, where she has been held without bail since her February 2025 arrest.

Content creation session gone wrong

Dale, a resident of Escondido, California, died on April 17, 2023 after he met with the OnlyFans creator, who proceeded to film several hours of BDSM-focused content after wrapping Dale in plastic.

When detectives examined her phone, they found "several troubling videos of Dale with a plastic bag over his head and duct tape around his face and head, which was clearly obstructing his breathing," according to the affidavit.

According to court records, Rylaarsdam proceeded to record a video of her masturbating next to his wrapped body just a few minutes before she called 911 at 10:10 p.m.

When first responders reached the home, records say Rylaarsdam was performing CPR on Dale, although he was unresponsive and not breathing.

Paramedics with the Escondido Fire Department took him to Palomar hospital. There, he was declared brain dead and, a few days later, taken off of life support.