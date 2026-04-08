A former Chávez insider who once moved through the upper ranks of Venezuelan diplomacy has resurfaced in a highly unlikely place as a co-producer on "Melania," the glossy Amazon-backed documentary built around first lady Melania Trump. IMDb's full credits list "Max Arvelaiz," also identified as Maximilien Arveláiz, as a co-producer on the film, which Amazon MGM says offers "unprecedented access" to Melania Trump in the weeks before the 2025 inauguration.

The political contrast is jarring. Maximilien Sánchez Arveláiz was a loyal figure in the orbit of Hugo Chávez and later Nicolás Maduro, serving in senior diplomatic roles for Caracas during years of deep hostility between Venezuela and the United States. Reporting from the Huffington Post from that period identified him as Venezuela's top diplomat in Washington or its would-be ambassador, while Maduro publicly named him to fill the vacant post in 2014. He is also credited as a liason to help liberate American hostages of the Chavista regime.

Now, in 2026, his name is attached to one of the most politically loaded film projects of the Trump era. Melania was released by Amazon MGM Studios on Jan. 30 after a heavily publicized production and rollout.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety documented the film's unusual path to theaters, its ties to controversial director Brett Ratner, and the broader debate around the project's scale, access, and politics. Amazon's own press materials framed the documentary as an intimate portrait of the first lady's life around the second Trump inauguration.

What has drawn fresh attention is not only Arveláiz's appearance in the credits, but the long trail behind him. Investigative reporting published by the Miami Herald's Antonio Delgado said Sánchez Arveláiz was later touched by the Obredetch corruption scandal and linked in Brazilian court records to financial operations tied to Chávez's 2012 reelection campaign. The same reporting said his name later surfaced around figures and networks tied to Venezuela's opaque business and diplomatic machinery. I have not independently reviewed the underlying Brazilian court records, but that characterization was reported this week in coverage revisiting his trajectory.

🇻🇪 "El niño perdido y hallado en el templo"... reaparece Max Arbeláiz... https://t.co/SnsJjjEXx8 pic.twitter.com/aBdqdof4Gr — EL MONSE (@MonseTalleyrand) April 7, 2026

His path from chavista diplomat to film-world operator did not begin with Melania. A long profile published years earlier by Armando.info described him as a franco-Venezuelan political insider embraced by the Bolivarian Revolution who later entered high-end filmmaking, including work associated with Oliver Stone's Snowden. That earlier reporting portrayed him as a man who moved fluidly between politics, business and cinema, well before his name appeared in the credits of a documentary centered on Donald Trump's wife.

The case has landed with particular force in South Florida and among Venezuelan observers because Sánchez Arveláiz was not a marginal bureaucrat.

Contemporary coverage placed him at the center of Caracas' effort to manage its damaged relationship with Washington during the Obama years, a period when diplomatic ties were strained and sanctions fights were escalating. Seeing that same figure connected to a polished documentary about Melania Trump has prompted a double take not because reinvention is rare in Hollywood, but because this one crosses ideological lines that once looked absolute.

"Melania" was already a magnet for scrutiny because of its access, budget and politics. Sánchez Arvelaiz's appearance in the credits adds another layer, one that pulls a figure from the Chávez era back into the American spotlight through one of the most improbable cultural vehicles imaginable, a documentary built to humanize the first lady of a Trump White House.