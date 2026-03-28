The large-scale immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis significantly eroded public trust in law enforcement and caused widespread economic disruption, according to new research from the University of California, San Diego.

The study found that nearly 60% of residents in the Twin Cities reported being less likely to trust local law enforcement following the federal operation, known as Operation Metro Surge. About 40% of respondents said they would be less likely to seek help from authorities going forward.

Researchers behind the study said the findings suggest potential long-term consequences for public safety. "Having fewer people call 911 to report crimes could have negative public safety consequences," he said.

The operation, carried out between February and March, involved the deployment of thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents across Minneapolis and St. Paul. The UC San Diego report estimates that between 3,000 and 4,000 federal agents were involved, making it one of the largest recent immigration enforcement actions in a U.S. metropolitan area.

The study also documented substantial economic effects. Researchers estimate that the operation resulted in nearly $200 million in lost wages across the region. Survey data showed that 35% of Minneapolis residents and 20% of those in St. Paul missed work due to the enforcement activity.

The impact extended beyond undocumented immigrants. According to the study, many U.S. citizens and legal residents were also affected, often because workplaces shut down or childcare arrangements were disrupted. Two-thirds of those who missed work said their workplace was closed, while more than one-third stayed home due to lack of childcare.

The report also identified declines in school attendance and reduced hospital visits during the operation, suggesting broader disruptions to daily life. In addition, nearly one-third of residents in Minneapolis reported direct interactions with federal agents, indicating the scale of the enforcement effort.

Political scientist Tom Wong at the UC San Diego U.S. Immigration Policy Center, lead researched behind the study, said the findings could serve as a reference point for other cities. "Learning about what happened in Minnesota has become incredibly important... to think about what would happen if other cities might be next," he said.