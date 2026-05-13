David Venturella, the longtime immigration enforcement official and former private prison executive selected to serve as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is taking control of the agency at a pivotal moment for President Donald Trump's expanded deportation agenda.

Venturella previously worked at ICE during both the George W. Bush and first Trump administrations, where he held senior roles tied to enforcement and detention operations. His appointment places a veteran of both the federal immigration system and the private detention industry in charge of an agency expected to increase arrests, deportations and detention capacity nationwide.

Before returning to ICE, Venturella worked as a senior executive at GEO Group, one of the largest private prison and immigration detention contractors in the United States. According to The New York Times, he helped oversee detention and transportation operations linked to federal immigration enforcement.

The Trump administration will designate David Venturella, a former private prison company executive and former career employee of ICE, as its next acting director https://t.co/WhLCoRTDz6 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 13, 2026

The Trump administration has framed Venturella's appointment as part of a broader effort to professionalize and streamline ICE operations during an anticipated escalation in deportations. His background also reflects the increasingly close relationship between ICE and private contractors as enforcement efforts expand.

Administration allies argue that Venturella's experience makes him well suited to manage the logistical demands of expanding arrests and detention capacity while avoiding some of the internal friction and public infighting that marked earlier phases of Trump's immigration agenda, according to NPR.

Supporters also view Venturella as a more operationally focused figure than some of the high-profile officials who became public faces of Trump's immigration policies during the president's first term.

Unlike former acting ICE Director Tom Homan, who evolved into one of Trump's most visible immigration surrogates on television and at campaign rallies, or former DHS officials such as Ken Cuccinelli and Chad Wolf, whose tenures were frequently shaped by public political battles and legal controversies, Venturella has spent most of his career in management and enforcement roles away from the spotlight.

His appointment also marks a stylistic shift from outgoing ICE leadership under Todd Lyons, whose tenure became closely associated with the administration's increasingly public show-of-force operations and media-heavy messaging around arrests and deportations.

Critics, however, have objected to Venturella's selection. Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., criticized the appointment Tuesday, writing on X: "Let's be clear: his appointment is to ensure Trump's corporate bosses continue profiting from our communities' pain:"

An ex-employee of GEO Group, one of the private prison companies profiting from immigrant detention, will be the new interim head of ICE.



Let's be clear: his appointment is to ensure Trump's corporate bosses continue profiting from our communities' pain.



But Americans demand… https://t.co/IhunOm43fs — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) May 13, 2026