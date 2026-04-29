A Mexican national is being prosecuted in Southern California for impersonating a U.S. Border Patrol agent in a wild attempt to disrupt deportation efforts.

The man, identified by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California as Jaime Ernesto Álvarez-González, pleaded guilty to one count of impersonating a federal agent and three counts of illegal firearm possession. Prosecutors said Álvarez-González overstayed his tourist visa and lived unlawfully in the United States for decades.

In a statement published April 28, the U.S. Attorney's Office said the charges stem from a Jan. 8 incident in which Álvarez-González "closely followed" a Border Patrol agent while driving a black pickup truck modified to resemble an undercover Border Patrol vehicle.

Álvarez-González's Ford F-150 had a Border Patrol sticker on the windshield, nonfunctioning radio antennas on the roof, a dashboard light bar, a license plate frame reading "Ferderal Truck," and handcuffs hanging from the rearview mirror.

According to a federal complaint, Álvarez-González recorded himself saying he was actively looking for federal agents involved in deportation missions carried out by Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The agent being followed initially believed the vehicle belonged to a legitimate officer and stopped to deconflict the situation. Court records show that when agents confronted him, Álvarez-González shouted obscenities and demanded they leave the Linda Vista neighborhood.

Three additional vehicles later arrived and began harassing agents as they left, including chasing them onto the highway, according to court records.

Prosecutors said Álvarez-González also recorded himself saying he had brought in "reinforcements" while searching for immigration enforcement agents.

Álvarez-González was arrested Jan. 14 for unlawfully being in the country. Because he was not a lawful resident, he was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Investigators later found he had traveled to Texas to purchase weapons at a gun range in Houston. Authorities seized a Glock 26 9mm pistol, an Aero Precision Model X15 multi-caliber AR-style rifle, and an Interarms Hellpup 7.62x39 AK-style pistol, along with ammunition, at his workplace.

As noted by The San Diego Union-Tribune, a search of his home uncovered license plates labeled "CIA," "INTERPOL" and "SHERIFF," along with what appeared to be a stolen CBP "No Trespassing" sign and other law enforcement-related items.

The outlet said the man's federal public defender did not respond to a request for comment. Álvarez-González, 53, faces up to 15 years in prison on each of the three firearms charges and is expected to be deported to Mexico after serving his sentence.