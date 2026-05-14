Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moved one step closer to a possible early election after coalition leaders submitted a bill to dissolve the Knesset, Israel's parliament, amid growing fractures inside his right-wing government.

The proposal, introduced by coalition chairman Ofir Katz alongside leaders of Netanyahu's governing bloc, could trigger a parliamentary vote as early as next week and potentially send Israelis back to the polls months ahead of schedule.

The political crisis centers on a long-running dispute over military conscription exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish students, an issue that has increasingly destabilized Netanyahu's coalition. Several ultra-Orthodox factions have threatened to abandon the government unless legislation protecting draft exemptions is advanced.

Under Israeli law, elections would need to take place at least 90 days after the Knesset is formally dissolved, giving Netanyahu room to choose a politically advantageous date. Israeli media reports suggest September is emerging as a possible target.

The move comes after one of the most turbulent periods in modern Israeli history, including the October 7 Hamas attacks, the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, and the regional confrontation with Iran. Public frustration over security failures, the prolonged Gaza conflict, and domestic political divisions has weakened Netanyahu's standing in multiple opinion polls.

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At the same time, the opposition has begun reorganizing ahead of a potential election showdown. Former prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid recently announced a joint political alliance aimed at unseating Netanyahu, branding the effort as a campaign to "change direction" for Israel.

Polls cited by Israeli and international media suggest Netanyahu's coalition could struggle to maintain its parliamentary majority if elections are held soon.

Some surveys show Bennett's bloc either tied with or slightly ahead of Netanyahu's Likud party.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has repeatedly survived political crises that appeared capable of ending his career. But analysts say this latest confrontation may be among the most dangerous because it comes from within his own governing coalition, not only from the opposition.

Even if the dissolution bill advances, the process would still require multiple parliamentary approvals before elections become official. Netanyahu could also attempt last-minute negotiations with religious parties to keep the coalition intact and avoid an early vote.