A multinational flotilla carrying humanitarian aid is preparing to sail toward Gaza this month, with organizers aiming to challenge Israel's blockade as conditions in the territory continue to deteriorate and access to medical care becomes more restricted.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, expected to depart from Mediterranean ports beginning April 12, will include more than 70 vessels and over 1,000 participants. A smaller group of boats has already left Marseille, France, with plans to join the larger convoy at sea before heading toward Gaza later in April. Organizers say the mission seeks to deliver aid and draw attention to humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

In September 2025, Israeli naval forces intercepted a similar mission, boarding vessels and detaining participants. Organizers and rights groups at the time criticized the action as unlawful, while Israeli authorities maintained that such operations are necessary to enforce the blockade.

A Mexican delegation of five people confirmed on Tuesday that it's set to join the effort, including activists, academics, and artists. Actor Daniel Giménez Cacho will serve as an ambassador from land. "Our mission joins the global effort to break the blockade and deliver vital aid," the Global Movement to Gaza Mexico said in a statement.

Environmental group Greenpeace also confirmed that its vessel, the Arctic Sunrise, will participate in the flotilla, providing logistical and maritime support. "We are honored to answer the call to join the Sumud Flotilla," said Eva Saldaña, executive director of Greenpeace Spain, adding that the initiative reflects "humanitarian solidarity" amid what she described as a broader regional crisis.

The renewed effort comes as humanitarian conditions in Gaza remain strained. The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it had suspended medical evacuations through the Rafah crossing after a contractor was killed in what it described as a "security incident." WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for the protection of civilians and aid workers, warning that the suspension cuts off "a critical pathway to care."

Local health authorities say more than 18,000 patients are awaiting evacuation for treatment outside Gaza. The Rafah crossing, a key route for medical transfers, has faced repeated closures since the escalation of hostilities in the region.

Organizers of the flotilla say their mission is intended to address these gaps by delivering aid directly. "This flotilla is a call to governments around the world to end their silence," said Ghiwa Nakat of Greenpeace MENA.