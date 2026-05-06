Madison Sheahan, a former top Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official backed by allies of President Donald Trump, lost a closely watched Republican congressional primary in Ohio on Tuesday, dealing a setback to one of the GOP's most visible immigration-focused candidates ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Sheahan, who served as deputy director of ICE under the Trump administration, failed to secure the Republican nomination in Ohio's 9th Congressional District, according to projections from multiple media outlets. Former Ohio state Rep. Derek Merrin won the primary and will now face longtime Democratic incumbent Marcy Kaptur in one of the most competitive House races in the country.

The race had drawn national attention because Sheahan was seen by some Republicans as a test of whether hardline immigration messaging still energizes voters in battleground districts. The 29-year-old former ICE official resigned from the agency earlier this year to launch her congressional campaign, heavily promoting her work on deportation operations and border enforcement.

But Republican strategists had privately questioned whether her ICE background would help in a district where economic anxiety, manufacturing jobs, and trade policy remain central issues. Analysts told several outlets that immigration did not dominate the race the way many expected.

Merrin entered the primary with stronger name recognition after narrowly losing to Kaptur in 2024. Ohio's congressional map was later redrawn in a way that slightly favors Republicans, making the district one of the GOP's top pickup opportunities in November.

Read more Indiana GOP Civil War Ends With Trump-Backed Wins Indiana GOP Civil War Ends With Trump-Backed Wins

Kaptur, first elected in 1982, is the longest-serving woman in congressional history and remains one of the few Democrats still holding a district that has increasingly shifted toward Republicans in recent years.

Sheahan's loss also comes amid growing scrutiny surrounding ICE enforcement tactics and leadership changes within the Department of Homeland Security. During her campaign, critics pointed to public backlash over aggressive deportation policies and recent controversies involving immigration raids.

The Ohio primary unfolded alongside several other high-profile races that underscored Trump's continued influence over Republican politics, particularly in Midwest battleground states including Ohio and Indiana.